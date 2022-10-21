Spotsylvania is loaded with VDOT projects

Spotsylvania County’s transportation network is undergoing a major makeover.

There are 18 projects—from major primary road work to rural road improvements—under construction or in the planning phases in Spotsylvania, one of the fastest-growing counties in the state.

All of that work makes the county one of the busiest localities in the Virginia Department of Transportation’s 14-county Fredericksburg District.

“There’s a lot of work going on in Spotsylvania right now, more so than my other localities,” Kyle Bates, resident engineer of VDOT’s Fredericksburg District, told the Board of Supervisors at its Oct. 11 meeting.

The transportation upgrades are needed to keep up with growth.

The county’s 2012 population stood at 125,867. The estimated 2022 population is 141,743, according to the county’s fiscal year 2023 budget presentation earlier this year. Also, the county was the seventh fastest-growing in the state between 2018 and 2019.

Spotsylvania’s planning department projects 1% to 2% average growth annually for the next several decades. At the start of the year, the Board of Supervisors had approved new developments that will eventually add 11,897 new houses, townhouses and apartments to the county.

Major commercial developments along U.S. 1—the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic and the Kalahari water park—also are driving some of the road projects in the county.

During the board meeting, Bates gave a rundown of the projects. Work is underway for many of them, while ground will be broken on others in the next several years.

Upcoming and underway projects are:

Commuter parking lot: Construction started in September 2021 on the 683-space commuter lot at U.S. 1 and Commonwealth Drive. The $16.5 million project received partial funding through the state’s Smart Scale program. The lot is scheduled to open in May 2023.

Interstate 95 exit 126 ramp: Preliminary engineering has started on a project to improve the exit ramp to U.S. 1 near Southpoint Parkway. When the $14.5 million project is completed, there will be right-turn lanes for the off ramp from southbound I–95 to southbound U.S. 1, as well as two right-turn lanes for U.S. 1 traffic heading to Southpoint Parkway. Southpoint Parkway also will be widened to the existing turn lane at Longhorn Steakhouse. Work is expected to start in early 2023 and be completed in 2025.

Southpoint Parkway safety work: The $1.43 million worth of Southpoint Parkway improvements include the addition of new signs and median “crossover conversions” that will add “traffic islands … to allow left-turns into driveways and restrict through and left-turning traffic from the side street movements,” according to VDOT’s project web page. An additional right-turn lane will be added to the U.S. 1 intersection. This work is on the same schedule as the exit ramp project.

Route 208, Hood Drive intersection: This $5.1 million project will add turn lanes on Hood Drive for traffic heading to Route 208. A raised median will be added to a portion of Hood Drive, as well as a sidewalk and crosswalks at the intersection. Work is expected to start early next year and be completed in December 2023.

Exit 126 improvements: Design work has started for improvements for U.S. 1 and the northbound I–95 exit in an effort to address congestion and safety issues. The project schedule is in development.

Route 208 improvements: This $7.7 million project will add three westbound through lanes to Route 208 between Hood Drive and Woodland Drive and increase the left-turn lanes to three for Southpoint Parkway traffic turning onto Route 208. The project schedule is being developed.

U.S.1 and Route 208 intersection: This $12.2 million project will add and extend turn lanes, along with other improvements, at the Four Mile Fork intersection. The project schedule is under development.

Lafayette Boulevard: Preliminary engineering has started on the $1.8 million project, which calls for adding a sidewalk from the Sheetz to the Family Dollar store, along with two new Fredericksburg Regional Transit bus stops. Work is expected to start in 2025 and be finished a year later.

U.S. 1, Market Street: The $7.6 million project calls for adding turn lanes at the intersection. Work is scheduled to start in the spring of 2023 and be completed in early 2024.

U.S. 17 widening: Work on the road widening project started in July 2020 and is expected to be completed in February 2024. The $23.5 million project also includes replacing the I-95 overpass, which will also be widened to four lanes.

Mudd Tavern Road: A $21.6 million widening project is slated for Mudd Tavern Road, which runs on the east side of U.S. 1 to I–95, where there is an interchange. There also will be a companion project, on Route 2092, while Mudd Tavern Road is being widened. That $8 million project will create a connector road running parallel to Mudd Tavern Road between the interstate and U.S. 1. Work on both projects is expected to begin by early next year. Both projects are expected to be completed in summer 2025.

State Route 3, Orange Plank Road: This $228,182 project, now in the preliminary engineering phase, calls for modifications at the intersection to make it safer for left turns. Work is expected to start in spring 2023 and be completed in the fall.

Chancellor Road, Ashby Drive: Safety improvements are slated for this intersection. The project funding has not been finalized, but work is expected to start in late 2023.

Harrison Road widening: The $11.2 million project will widen the short section of Harrison Road between Gordon Road and Old Plank road to four lanes. The project is in the right-of-way acquisition phase. Work is expected to start in fall 2024 and finish up one year later.

Lick Run bridge: This project calls for replacing the existing span over Lick Run on State Route 3. The project is in the right-of-way acquisition phase, with work expected to start in spring 2024 and be completed that fall.

Route 3 improvements: This project will remove the “bump-out” curbs along the westbound side of the highway between Bragg Road and Chamber Drive to allow through traffic to use the right lane now used by turning traffic only. Right-of-way is being secured, with construction expected to start in summer 2023. The project is scheduled to finish in fall 2024.

Routes 2 and 17 widening: This project calls for widening the road from two lanes to four from the Fredericksburg city line to Shannon Airport. Work on the $19.9 million project is expected to start in early 2026 and be completed in winter 2027.

Salem Church, Leavells, Harrison roads: This project calls for improvements at the intersection. Details of the work and schedule are still in the planning phase.

Rural rustic roads surface treatment: Crews will lay a hard surface of aggregate material to the unpaved county roads, including Twilight Lane, Parker Lane and Granite Springs. Crews are scheduled to do the work before this winter.