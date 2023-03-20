A Spotsylvania County landowner has agreed to protect 429 acres with a conservation easement.

The Land Trust of Virginia last week announced the deal with Dawn Leonard, owner of the property known as Livingston Manor.

The Land news release stated the farm “is within four miles of twelve other conserved properties, helping to fill an important puzzle piece of conservation in this rural county.”

The conservation easement “permanently erased” 27 building lots, which will remain open space, according to the trust.

“Now another piece of hallowed ground will remain undisturbed for future generations,” the trust’s Executive Director Ashton Cole said in the release.

The property fronts Robert E. Lee Drive, with about 231 acres deemed prime farmland soil of “statewide significance,” forest land, 51 acres of wetlands and a 6-acre pond, the trust said.

The property is also in the Spotsylvania Court House Battlefield area, preserving a piece of Civil War history.

A conservation easement is a legal agreement to preserve the property in its natural state by limiting development. Such properties may still be developed, but provisions usually place rules on whether, or how, the property can be subdivided and what can be built.

The Livingston Manor property’s conservation easement is the 236th the Land Trust has completed, according to the group, which added that it has worked with 240 families to conserve 30,721 acres in 31 Virginia counties.