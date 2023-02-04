Spotsylvania County has become the second locality in the Fredericksburg region to launch PulsePoint Respond, a mobile phone app designed to get bystanders to the scene quickly when a person’s heart stops beating.

“Time is critical in the event of someone going into cardiac arrest,” said Jay Cullinan, fire chief with the Spotsylvania Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management. Having members of the community available to respond before rescue crews arrive “has the potential to save many lives.”

Sudden cardiac arrest probably is on the minds of more people these days after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during a Monday night football game Jan. 2. Medics gave him CPR within seconds and used an automated external defibrillator within minutes, and his recovery has been chronicled on the national news.

But most people aren’t fortunate enough to have help that close. More than 350,000 people die each year when their heart suddenly malfunctions, often without warning.

“The clock starts ticking as soon as you stop breathing,” said Brian Frankel, deputy chief of emergency medical services for Stafford County Fire and Rescue. “The chance of survival decreases 10% for every minute CPR is not started so in 10 minutes, your chance of survival is basically zero.”

Joel and Jennifer Griffin know the heartbreak the condition causes. Their daughter, Gwyneth, died from sudden cardiac arrest in 2012, a few weeks before her 13th birthday.

Her parents created Gwyneth’s Gift Foundation in her honor and have worked in the Fredericksburg region and beyond to teach CPR to more than 15,400 people and to place almost 100 AEDs in public places. Their classes also stress the importance of quick responses.

“PulsePoint just adds to the chain of survival,” Jennifer Griffin said. “When the 911 call goes out, it alerts bystanders who can assist with CPR, and as you know from our history, the brain begins to die in 3 to 6 minutes. The faster someone can get there, the better the outcome in the end.”

The Griffins worked with Stafford Hospital and other county officials to launch PulsePoint in Stafford in 2017. No other Fredericksburg area localities have the app, which is hooked into the emergency dispatch system.

Since 2017, more than 4,400 county residents have signed up for PulsePoint, Frankel said. Some are first responders and others are private individuals who want to help, he said.

Because the PulsePoint app is tied into a locality’s 911 call center, its analytics pick up on key words, such as “unconscious” or “not breathing,” then it sends out an alert to those in the vicinity. The app calls for help only when the incident takes place in public spaces, not in private homes.

People who happen to be nearby and know CPR can start the hands-only drill before rescuers arrive, Frankel said. Another component of the PulsePoint app shows where nearby AEDs are located because there’s no state or federal registry of them, Joel Griffin said.

He and his wife were in Woodbridge, watching a movie last year, when PulsePoint notified them of a nearby incident. The Griffins were able to locate the closest AED, which was about half a mile away, and flag down an ambulance as soon as it arrived and point them directly to the scene, he said, where bystanders already were helping the person.

He’s talked with various first-responders and has learned that the PulsePoint alert sometimes goes out 20 or 30 seconds before the 911 call is dispatched.

“When you’re talking about the brain beginning to die in minutes, seconds matter,” he said. “Those are the kind of difference makers PulsePoint can bring, and we’re very excited to see it deployed in Spotsylvania.”

So is Frankel, who lives in Spotsylvania and works in Stafford. He’d like to see the app activated in localities up and down the East Coast and beyond.

“The more PulsePoint-connected members we have throughout the country, the better the results,” he said, adding that he’s a believer in the app “1,000%” and in the work of Gwyneth’s Gift. “It’s a phenomenal nonprofit that is really making some change in our community.”

Spotsylvania launched the new app on the first day of February, American Heart Month. Localities have to allow PulsePoint to access their emergency dispatch, which means the technology must be compatible, and pay some startup costs and an annual fee based on population. In Stafford, which has about 161,000 people, the yearly expense is about $8,000, Frankel said.

But residents don’t have to live in Spotsylvania or Stafford to download the free app through Google or Apple, Joel Griffin said. He compared it to a dinner delivery service; it might not be available at your home, but may be at work or in other localities where you visit or shop.

Having business and facility owners in the community notify first-responders of the location of AEDs also will have fire and rescue officials make sure localities have an updated inventory to use, should someone have a sudden cardiac arrest, said Chief Cullinan in Spotsylvania.

Joel Griffin said instructors with Gwyneth’s Gift are always talking about “creating a culture of action and this is a tool that allows us to do that.”

More information about the PulsePoint notification system is available at pulsepoint.org.