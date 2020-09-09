Spotsylvania looking to beef up broadband service

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted a lack of internet access in the Spotsylvania County.
There are about 405 square miles in Spotsylvania where high-speed broadband access is lacking, according to a staff report presented at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.
With the pandemic keeping most students from attending public schools in person, the county handed out thousands of laptops for virtual learning. But some students don’t have internet access, so the school system established 16 hotspots around the county.
That still didn’t fill the need, as many students need mobile hotspots at their homes to do school work. The Board of Supervisors agreed Tuesday to free up $100,000 in federal CARES funds so the school system can provide those mobile hotspots.
That broadband problem isn’t new, and involves more than students struggling to learn online. A staff report presented to the board Tuesday highlighted impacts on those who need or want to work from home, the county’s economic development and public safety communications.
Supervisors Kevin Marshall and Barry Jett have raised the broadband issue previously, saying their districts (Berkeley and Livingston, respectively) deserve better service.
Marshall said there is a “need for broadband” in the county, which he described as more of a necessary utility nowadays.
The board took some steps to address the issue at Tuesday’s meeting.
Supervisors authorized a public hearing to add broadband to the duties of the Cable Television and Telecommunications Commission. No date was set for the hearing.
Later during the meeting, the board heard a detailed report on broadband in the county and the struggle to get more internet access.
Jane Reeve, county director of information services, told the board the department hears from residents every day about the lack of broadband.
She added that it has been difficult to get service providers such as Verizon, Cox and Comcast to expand broadband coverage to rural areas because infrastructure costs are high to reach a limited number of potential customers. The county has looked into grants to help, so far without success.
Herbert Pritchett, who serves on the Cable Television and Telecommunications Commission, told the board the commission’s hands are tied and that it needs to have broadband added to its duties. That move will allow staff to devote more time and effort to the issue.
During the presentation, Reeve showed a map from the FCC indicating the county has strong high-speed broadband coverage, something both she and Pritchett said isn’t the case.
“One of our challenges is to get good information,” she said.
Also, Reeve added, broadband is not considered a utility by the FCC or federal government, which creates another hurdle to getting grant funding.
She said the county is working on several avenues to find a solution.
The county is negotiating with a Fauquier County company about expanding wireless service in rural areas. Reeve said the company has expanded wireless service in Fauquier, which is smaller than Spotsylvania, but is largely rural.
Reeve noted that the county also is keeping an eye on Rappahannock Electric Cooperative’s federal grant proposal to start a broadband service that could fill the rural gap. She said REC will soon give a presentation to the board, but added this is a long-term plan in its early stages.
She said the county also will continue negotiating with service providers.
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436
