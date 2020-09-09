Spotsylvania looking to beef up broadband service

The board took some steps to address the issue at Tuesday’s meeting.

Supervisors authorized a public hearing to add broadband to the duties of the Cable Television and Telecommunications Commission. No date was set for the hearing.

Later during the meeting, the board heard a detailed report on broadband in the county and the struggle to get more internet access.

Jane Reeve, county director of information services, told the board the department hears from residents every day about the lack of broadband.

She added that it has been difficult to get service providers such as Verizon, Cox and Comcast to expand broadband coverage to rural areas because infrastructure costs are high to reach a limited number of potential customers. The county has looked into grants to help, so far without success.

Herbert Pritchett, who serves on the Cable Television and Telecommunications Commission, told the board the commission’s hands are tied and that it needs to have broadband added to its duties. That move will allow staff to devote more time and effort to the issue.

During the presentation, Reeve showed a map from the FCC indicating the county has strong high-speed broadband coverage, something both she and Pritchett said isn’t the case.