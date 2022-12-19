Spotsylvania makes available new instructional materials policy

The Spotsylvania School Board's new policy ensuring parental notification of instructional materials with sexually explicit content is now available on the board's website, two weeks after it was approved.

The board approved the policy at a special meeting Dec. 1. A draft of the policy was included with the agenda for that meeting, but the version that the board approved contained edits made by member Lisa Phelps that neither the full board nor the public had an opportunity to review.

Division spokesperson Jon Russell said the delay in releasing the approved policy was a result of staff "making sure all the t's are crossed and the i's dotted."

A new law enacted by the General Assembly this spring tasked the Virginia Department of Education with releasing a model policy concerning instructional material with sexually explicit content. Local school boards must adopt their own version of the policy—which must be consistent with but can be more comprehensive than the model policy—by Jan. 1, 2023.

The policy must ensure that a process exists for ensuring that parents are notified of any instructional material with sexually explicit content—as it is defined by Virginia Code section 2.2-2827—and that parents have an opportunity to review the content and request that their student use alternative content.

Phelps on Dec. 1 proposed removing all division-specific language from the draft policy. The policy as approved by the School Board is almost identical to the model policy released by the VDOE in August.

Unlike versions of the policy approved by the Fredericksburg and Stafford school boards, Spotsylvania's policy does not specify that library materials can be considered instructional materials only when identified by the teacher or used to complete an assignment from the school division.

Spotsylvania's policy and the VDOE model policy state that, "Library materials are considered instructional materials when used (i) for completion of an assignment, or (ii) as part of an academic or extracurricular educational program."

This year, a member of the Spotsylvania school community initiated challenges of at least 32 books found in school division libraries and has appealed all review committee decisions to keep the books on the shelves.

The appeals now rest with the School Board and new division superintendent Mark Taylor.

The public has not been able to comment on the new policy or other recent policy revisions this month.

Chair Kirk Twigg canceled the board's regular meeting scheduled for Dec. 12 and scheduled a special meeting for Dec. 15 with no opportunity for public comment, according to the agenda that was posted in advance.

At the Dec. 15 meeting, board member Rabih Abuismail made a motion to allow public comments, but his motion did not pass.

Board member Dawn Shelley noted that there were no members of the public present to offer comment.

The board's next scheduled meeting is Jan. 9, according to the meeting calendar approved at the beginning of this year.