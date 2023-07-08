Wink Thompson carefully unwrapped the gauze from around his lower leg to show an open wound, a line of raw meat that runs from halfway down his calf to below his ankle.

A year ago, Thompson was exposed to the flesh-eating bacteria, vibrio vulnificus, in a tributary of the Potomac River in Westmoreland County. The fast-moving and aggressive infection tore through his left leg, leaving dead or diseased skin, fat and muscle in its wake.

He needed four “debridements,” procedures in which decimated tissue is removed so antibiotics and other fluids can get through to protect remaining skin and boost the healing process.

A medical provider showed Thompson’s wife, Debbie, a photo of his leg after the first procedure — after warning her about how bad it was. The mangled leg looked more like a prop in a zombie movie than part of a living human and is not being published due to its graphic nature.

“It was like he went through some kind of meat grinder,” she said.

While Wink Thompson said the leg is still ugly a year later, he didn’t hesitate to uncover the wound for photographs. He wants to spread the message of what this dangerous bacteria can do.

“Anything to get the word out,” he said. “I don’t want anybody to go through what I went through.”

‘Touch and go’

Tall and thin, Thompson was an athlete in his younger days and a right-of-way agent who retired after almost 30 years with the Virginia Department of Transportation. Then, he worked for Spotsylvania County and private companies, and at age 80, is still doing parttime work, helping to secure utility easements.

A year ago this month, the Spotsylvania County man was power-washing crab pots on the dock of his second home, in Glebe Harbor in Montross. It’s on Weatherall Creek which feeds into the Lower Machodoc Creek, and that empties into the Potomac.

He was using water from the house for the chore. He reached into the creek to pull out a pot, one at a time, and rinsed off the algae. Thompson never got into the stream.

Later that night, he had a pain in his left leg which he felt again at breakfast. He looked down and saw a round and red spot, “probably the size of a softball,” and knew something was wrong.

The Thompsons left the Northern Neck and ended up in the emergency room at Mary Washington Hospital.

Tests showed he had been exposed to vibrio vulnificus, a species of bacteria that can cause life-threatening wounds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website. It estimates that about 80,000 people develop vibriosis, infections from the various types of vibrio bacteria, every year in the United States, and that about 100 of them die.

Vibrio bacteria are found naturally in salty and brackish water, which is a combination of fresh and salt water. The bacteria can enter the body through an open wound or by eating raw or undercooked seafood.

Not everyone who gets into the water with an open cut or eats raw oysters will develop an illness, but for those who do — because there may be other issues at play — the vibrio vulnificus infection can become serious quickly.

“About 1 in 5 people with this infection die, sometimes within a day or two of becoming ill,” the CDC reports.

Debbie Thompson feared her husband might be one of them.

“It was touch and go for a while,” she said. “We didn’t know if he was gonna lose his limb or his life. (But) Wink is a strong person, physically and mentally, and he pushed himself and got through it.”

‘A tough case’

Doctors determined the vibrio had entered through a small scab on Thompson’s ankle. He had torn his Achilles tendon on that leg three years earlier and needed several surgeries to try to repair it.

It probably wasn’t the creek water alone that contained bacteria, said Dr. Norman Bernstein, an infectious disease doctor with Mary Washington Healthcare. He suspects there was bacterial residue in the crab pots, which got splashed around as Thompson did his power-washing — and that’s probably what ended up making him sick.

Thompson’s initial infection quickly turned to sepsis, and two trauma surgeons, Dr. Tedla Tessema and Dr. Corey Wright, and their team oversaw his case, both in the hospital and out. Wright’s most recent follow-up with Thompson was on Friday.

At each team meeting early on, doctors discussed the possibility that Thompson might lose his leg. Not only did he have deadly bacteria running rampant, but Thompson also has thinning skin, both as a result of normal aging as well as blood thinners he takes for a heart condition. The blood thinners also cause more blood loss and can slow down the healing process, Wright said.

“It was a tough case, he had a lot going on,” said Wright. “He had one of the more aggressive or exaggerated effects from it.”

Within a few days of being exposed, Thompson needed the first surgery to remove dead and infected skin. The second procedure happened 30 hours later, Wright said, as doctors had to be aggressive to stay ahead of the fast-moving bacteria.

Each time, Thompson was placed under general anesthesia. He doesn’t remember many details, but his wife reminded him of how horrible things were and the “excruciating pain” he endured.

In addition to removing dead skin, surgeons had to cover the gaping wound that stretched from below his knee to his ankle. They didn’t want to take that much skin from elsewhere on his body and create additional wounds, Wright said, so they grafted pig skin onto his decimated leg at the same time as his own dead flesh was removed.

“It was a hard case, and we were very honest with him about the possibilities,” Wright said. “Of course, he was nervous and scared, but he was in good spirits and trusted our assessments, and he was a model patient in that regard.”

Wright said it took a team of surgeons, ICU doctors, infectious disease specialists, nursing staff and home-health nurses, who’ve visited Thompson every other day for almost a year, to move Thompson from the brink of death to where he’s almost back to normal.

He’s still working, he walks without a hitch and he still puts crab pots into the creek off his dock in Westmoreland County. The only difference is now he wears protective gear — rubber coveralls, boots and gloves — to keep the water off his body.

His wife wishes he’d drop the crabbing altogether.

“It irritates me and it frightens me,” she said.

‘A champion’

Wink Thompson contacted The Free Lance–Star about a story because he wants people to know the deadly bacteria exists. He’s tried to talk with local health officials about posting information about vibrio vulnificus, and he’d like to see the state test regularly for it, just as it does other contaminants.

He’d also be happy if signs were posted at every public access, telling people, especially along the Potomac, about the dangers.

“He’s kind of a champion for this process and awareness, trying to inform the public,” Wright said.

While the bacteria occurs naturally, “vibrio vulnificus pathogens become more prevalent as Chesapeake Bay waters warm,” according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration website. With the National Center for Coastal Ocean Science, it’s put together a model that predicts the probability of vibrio vulnificus in the bay waters. It’s available at products.coastalscience.noaa.gov/vibrioforecast/vulnificus/chesapeake/default.aspx.

Cases of vibrio infections must be reported to health departments in Virginia, and last year, the Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, had three cases, said Allison Balmes–John, population health manager.

She said cases have remained steady the last five years and that none have been reported so far this year.

The health district stresses that people should not eat raw shellfish, especially oysters, and that they should avoid exposing open wounds to salty or brackish water. If they do and develop any signs of infection, they should visit a medical provider right away and mention they’ve been in the water, Balmes–John said.

Bernstein said patients regularly ask him if they should get into the water, even in a pool, when they have a cut or sore. He cautions against it.

“If you have an open wound, think twice before going into the water. Period,” he said.

Wink Thompson has spent a good part of his life in the water, both at Fairview Beach in King George County and in the Northern Neck. His children and grandchildren are “water rats,” just like he was at their age, but the experience of the last year has changed him.

“Right now, I’m not gonna get in the water, and I don’t know that I ever will, even after I heal,” he said. “But I’m making sure that all my guests don’t go in the water if they have an open wound.”