The onetime Civil War sword looked like nothing more than a rusty old blade, dug out of the ground.

But to custom knifemaker and lifelong history buff Lance Strahl of Spotsylvania County, the slice of steel struck him as the chance to give a future to a piece of history. He went through a painstaking restoration process that included making several new parts to replace what was missing, such as the handle from a block of wood he purchased. Its documentation says it came from the last white oak tree planted by George Washington at Mount Vernon.

The sword blade had been found in Clarke County near Winchester, among other artifacts from the 1864 Battle of Berryville, and Strahl wondered what story it had to tell.

As he cleaned up the rust and researched swords from that era, the 31-year-old found none of the typical foundry or armory symbols on the blade. To him, that suggests it wasn't manufactured by a major supplier of the time.

"It shows me that it was some guy like me, working in his shop somewhere who made this," Strahl said. "And another guy in a workshop 150 years later, fixed it back up, gave it a new life."

Strahl isn't sure if the sword belonged to a Confederate or Union soldier, and he likes that part of it as well. He bought it from an antiques dealer in downtown Fredericksburg who found it while metal detecting decades ago.

The sword blade was among other artifacts from New York regiments at the battle. But because it's shorter than some other weapons of the day, it might have been used by members of Mosby's Raiders, who also were there, to slice their way through thick brush, Stahl said.

"We know it came from a time when (both armies) were there, but that’s essentially as far as we can say," he said.

From his days as a Boy Scout, Strahl has enjoyed camping and collecting knives. He was about 15 when his family vacationed in Alaska and he saw an independent dealer selling custom-made blades.

"I was just wowed by all that," he said. "I thought it was the best thing ever."

He bought a knife, then thought he'd do the same thing a few years later when the family was in Wyoming. But because that dealer was close to Yellowstone National Park, the knives were priced considerably higher and Strahl, who had puttered in the family workshop with his father, wasn't buying it.

"I thought, man, I could make it for less than that," he said. "So you, know $10,000 or $12,000 in shop equipment and 15 years later, yeah, I make some pretty good knives."

He runs a part-time business out of his garage called Ironwood Outfitters in which he makes culinary and custom-made knives for buyers such as hunters and law enforcement officers. Strahl also is a full-time contract analyst with Mary Washington Healthcare.

Restoring swords is not part of his daily routine.

"It's outside of my normal wheelhouse, but it was a challenge I was really looking forward to," he said.

His first task was to use a wire wheel to remove corrosion that had caused some dimpling, or pitting, in the blade. The rust gave it some character but wasn't so deep that it compromised the integrity of the steel.

Strahl treated it with ferric chloride to prevent further rust and give the steel a deep color.

From there, he dug into research, hoping to find examples of what the sword should look like, beyond the blade. But because there weren't any other foundry samples to compare it to, he came up with his own design.

He was at a crafts show, and his booth was next to Black Horse Forge, a blacksmithing business, and SS Veteran Made, both owned by veterans in Stafford County. Strahl asked about finding suitable wood for his sword handle and Shawn Stanko of Veteran Made mentioned the white oak that had been planted by Washington.

According to the Certificate of Authenticity, the 115-foot tree fell in November 2019 and was milled by veterans with Black Horse Forge the following July.

Strahl bought a 6-inch rectangular block of wood, part of about $300 he spent to refurbish the sword. That doesn't include about 50 hours of labor.

After removing the rust, he had to refit the tang, the part of metal that extends from the blade and around which the handle is fit. It was bumpy and uneven, so Strahl had to smooth it out before a new brass guard could be secured at the end of the blade.

Then came the wooden handle. Before he started carving an expensive, 240-year-old piece of white oak, Strahl tried several prototypes from pine. He tested to be sure he could drill a hole to the correct depth and that the handle felt good in his hand.

His industrial drill press wouldn't extend the full depth, so he had to start on one side, flip it over and drill from the other.

"That was touch and go," he said.

While he regularly uses a band saw, buffer and a grinder that he calls his workhorse for making knives, he doesn't have the tools of a machine shop. He had to do a lot of the sword work by shaping, grinding and polishing — especially the brass handle — by hand.

But then, the old-school methods and tools fit the project as well. There were times when he'd clamp a piece in a vice, take a hand file and work away at it until he got the brass shape he wanted — just as a craftsman in Civil War days would have done.

Strahl will continue to display the sword at crafts shows where he sells his knives, but he'd love for it to end up in a museum, either in Fredericksburg or Berryville.

"I love that I made it," he said, "but I’d rather other people see it and get the same satisfaction and joy out of it that I do."