Spotsylvania man guilty of second-degree murder in Stafford gas station shooting

A man who shot and killed another young man outside a convenience store in Stafford County more than two years ago was convicted Monday of second-degree murder.

Jules Juwan Morgan of Spotsylvania County, who will turn 21 later this month, entered an Alford plea to the charge in Stafford Circuit Court. He killed 24-year-old Chaquil Dailey of Stafford on Nov. 18, 2018, near the gas pumps at Mr. B’s Exxon on U.S. 17 in southern Stafford.

The Alford plea means that Morgan does not admit guilt, but acknowledges that the evidence against him is sufficient for a conviction. In exchange for Morgan’s plea, prosecutors Amy Casey and Ed Lustig agreed to seek no more than 25 years in prison when Morgan is sentenced March 22. Prosecutors also dropped two other charges.

According to court records, Jonathan Wrenn drove Morgan to the gas station shortly after midnight that morning. Wrenn remained at the pumps while Morgan went into the store.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Morgan had returned to the car when Dailey arrived with two other young men. While Dailey was in the store paying for his items, Morgan walked back into the store and talked to the clerk.

Store surveillance video showed the two having a very brief interaction inside the store. Morgan quoted Dailey as saying something about pumping the gas faster.