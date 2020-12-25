Spotsylvania man recovers beloved '69 Camaro stolen 17 years ago

Tommy Cook never lost hope he’d one day recover his beloved 1969 Hugger Orange Camaro that went missing 17 years ago.
“I never wrote that car off,” Cook said. “I knew there would be a day and a time when I would get that car back. I didn’t know where, but I knew it was out there somewhere.”
Cook and his vintage sports car were finally reunited in Spotsylvania County this week, when the vehicle arrived at his auto repair shop after being found in an auto shop in Maryland. The last time Cook had possession of the Camaro was in 2003, when the motorless muscle car was stolen from his auto repair lot in Woodbridge.
Cook immediately reported the vehicle as stolen on Sept. 11 of that year, and moved from Arlington to Spotsylvania shortly after the theft.
As time marched on, Cook began to realize his stolen car would not remain on law enforcement’s hot sheet without his input. He had to regularly renew the Camaro’s missing status through the mail to keep the cold case open.
“The letters [to renew] came periodically,” said Cook. “I’d fill it out, put a stamp on the envelope, send it back. But I didn’t get a letter this year.”
Cook contacted Prince William County police seeking his missing notification, but was told the agency would no longer send renewal notices due to a software upgrade in the agency’s theft reporting system. The new system would no longer generate the recurring letter, but the police were able to update Cook’s case over the phone.
One of Cook’s acquaintances, who was on the lookout for a 1968 Camaro, asked Cook to respond to a Maryland man’s social media advertisement for a blue 1968 near La Plata. When Cook arrived at the shop to look over the prospective purchase, he noticed a hoodless 1969 Camaro sitting in the corner of the garage.
The seller told Cook the pseudo-Rallye Green ’69 was originally Hugger Orange, the same color as Cook’s missing car.
“It was kind of a hokey green they had painted it, resembled the [Rallye Green] they had on a ’69,” said Cook. “I thought to myself, maybe someone’s trying to hide a stolen car.”
The seller also told Cook the green ’69 was built in California. Cook knew all first-generation Camaros were either built in Norwood, Ohio, or Van Nuys, Calif., at what Cook and collectors call “The Los Angeles Plant.” Cook’s missing car was a California car that he transported on a flatbed truck from Arizona to the East Coast in 2001.
“I looked inside on the dash at the [Vehicle Identification Number] and it had an N code, indicating the car was built in Norwood,” said Cook. “You can’t have a Norwood [Vehicle Identification Number] if the car was made in California.”
Cook sensed something wasn’t quite right.
“So now, we’ve got an orange car, we got a California car, we’ve got a car with a hinky VIN number on it,” said Cook. “I was beginning to think, this is looking a lot like my car.”
Although the car didn’t have a motor when it was stolen, someone had installed a 350-cubic-inch engine along the way. The vehicle was also missing the nose panel, the hood, the cowl screen and its seats. Cook peered inside and noticed factory-installed brackets to accommodate a fold-down rear seat. Oddly, less than 2 percent of the 250,000 Camaros built in 1969 had that option.
“By now, I’m pretty much thinking it’s my car, and I’ve looked at a lot of ’69 Camaros in the last 17 years,” said Cook.
Cook went on to vehicle’s engine compartment where he found another VIN, carefully hidden by factory workers under the cowl screen. Cook said it appeared body plastic had been smeared over the plate, but the digits in the VIN were visible.
“It was a California VIN,” said Cook.
That evening, Cook compared the Camaro’s VIN to his stolen vehicle report and discovered the car in La Plata was indeed his car that went missing 17 years earlier.
Cook patiently weighed his options. He wanted to purchase the advertised 1968 Camaro he went to see, but he didn’t want to jeopardize the chance to recover his long-lost ’69.
Cook contacted Maryland’s Charles County Sheriff’s Office and was immediately put in touch with a detective.
“He was amazed that I would still be looking for the car after 17 years,” said Cook. “He said, ‘We’ll go get that car right now, give me an hour.’ ”
After reviewing the stolen vehicle case, the detective called Cook back and told him he was ready to recover the Camaro. Cook asked the detective to wait to make the recovery, due to his pending purchase of the blue ’68.
At 6 p.m. that day, Cook and his friend arrived to load and take away the blue Camaro. After the purchase, Cook contacted the detective, who went to recover Cook’s Camaro. The vehicle was towed to a storage lot to hold until Cook had it delivered to his Spotsylvania business.
“[The seller] was cooperative and there were no problems,” said Cook. “He’s an innocent victim; he bought the car from somebody. He didn’t mean anybody any ill will.”
Cook later learned his Camaro changed hands four times over the course of 17 years.
“Some people had put money into it,” said Cook. “It was better than it was when it was stolen, but it’s still an ugly green.”
Cook, who operates Corvette Repair at 139 Fleming St., calls the 1969 Camaro “iconic.” While the model year isn’t mechanically much different than the first generation 1967 and 1968 models, new sheet metal gave the 1969 a more aggressive, desirable look.
“They’re right in line with a ’55 Chevy and a ’32 Ford,” said Cook, who’s clearing out an appropriate area in his garage to accommodate the new arrival.
“I’m going to put it in the shop, cover it up and see what transpires,” he said.
