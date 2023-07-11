A man who sexually molested a young girl a decade ago in Spotsylvania County when he was a juvenile was ordered Monday to serve seven years in prison.

Clint Stevenson Amaya, 27, of Woodbridge, was sentenced in Spotsylvania Circuit Court to a total of 10 years with three years suspended. Judge William Glover's sentence was within the recommended state sentencing guidelines.

Amaya was convicted in March of aggravated sexual battery, which carries the possibility of up to 20 years in prison. He was acquitted of a more serious sodomy charge.

According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Amanda Sweeney, the victim was five when she was molested by the teenage Amaya in late 2012 or early 2013. The girl testified that Amaya, who was temporarily living in her home, would carry her to her room when she was sleeping and sexually assault her.

She said the attacks stopped in early 2013 after Amaya lost his arm in an accident in Culpeper, where he was doing community service for convictions he received as a juvenile.

The girl never told anyone about the attacks until 2021, when she told a cousin what Amaya had done. Someone later told the victim's mother about the allegations, and an investigation began.

Amaya insisted that he never did anything to the girl and said he doesn't know why she made those claims. Defense attorney Jonathan David argued at trial that the girl's story had changed over time and that Amaya shouldn't have been convicted of anything.