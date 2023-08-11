Martha Clark experienced the joy that Jessi the golden retriever brought her and many others who met the therapy dog — and she felt the agony from Jessi’s unexpected loss.

Clark rushed home from church one Sunday in June 2019 to find her dog horribly sick. A vet determined Jessi had cancerous tumors throughout, and Clark “had to let her go.”

“She had been my buddy for the past 10 years and I was devastated,” said Clark, who reached out to friends at church. “It was very comforting to have them there in that moment, it just really helped me to deal with her loss.”

And so, the Saint Francis Pet Ministry was born at Christ Episcopal Church in Spotsylvania County. Its team members pray with and console others who have lost four-legged loved ones or they take their dogs to visit shut-ins, either in their own homes or in medical facilities.

Clark had started a Therapy Dog Ministry at Christ Church in 2013 after hearing about a similar program offered through Lutheran churches. Jessi was so outgoing, she seemed like a perfect fit.

“She had this empathy and could sense when people needed her and she did it over and over again,” Clark said.

Her death made Clark realize others need comfort at their time of loss, and a pet ministry might help with that. Team members include Clark, Linda and Cindy Rooney, Doug Reeves and Connie Hockaday.

The ministry’s goal is to provide spiritual and limited financial resources, comfort and pastoral care “to all God’s creatures and to the individuals that love and care for them in the Spotsylvania community,” wrote parishioner Rosanne Desmone in a news release.

Parishioners, or members of the community, who have to euthanize a pet can ask a member of the ministry to be with them. They can request their pet be put on a prayer chain if they’re ill or about to undergo a procedure.

In emergencies, the ministry can help with pet food, the cost of medication or even cat litter. Clark said the group did that recently for a man with post-traumatic stress syndrome who viewed his cat as his emotional support.

The team also sends cards and small, stained-glass crosses to those grieving.

These days, Clark brings her golden retriever, Maggi, to church every Sunday. During the “passing of the peace” part of the service, a parishioner may walk up to the dog and say, “The peace of the Lord be always with you.”

Maggi will extend her paw to shake hands — but hasn’t yet mastered the response, “And also with you.”

In addition, Linda Rooney visits local nursing homes and assisted-living facilities with her golden retriever, Tanner. At a recent visit to Spring Arbor of Fredericksburg, men and women alike reached out for Tanner’s rust-colored locks.

Sandy Roberts wrapped her arm around Tanner’s neck and told him how beautiful he is.

“There’s nothing like a dog,” she said. “I love them.”

Dorothy Wheeler also leaned forward in her chair to love on Tanner. She grew up with a German shepherd named Jack and said that seeing Tanner brought back memories, when she and her family lived “out in the boonies” and relied on their dog for both company and protection.

“I miss that,” Wheeler said.

Sydney Moeller, the activities assistant at Spring Arbor, said she sees the way the eyes of residents light up as the dogs remind them of happier times. That seems especially true of residents with memory issues, she said.

“They are overwhelmed with joy,” Moeller said. “It’s really magical to watch.”

Of course, the Spring Arbor workers were just as excited by Tanner’s visit as the residents. Moeller did her fair share of oohing, then noted the residents tend to be more energetic and cooperative after a visit from animals, be they dogs, rabbits or goats.

The pets, and the ministry surrounding them, also speaks to the role fur babies play these days, Desmone said.

“They have become children,” she said of pets, especially for people who’ve lost loved ones or don’t have family close by. “It’s wonderful to have that little furry animal who can keep you company, maybe cuddle up next to you when you watch TV.”

Community members can contact the Christ Church secretary at 540/582-5033 to request prayer or assistance from the pet ministry. The church also accepts donations for the program which can be sent to Christ Episcopal Church, 8951 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania, Virginia, 22553.