When Mike Parrish got out of the ocean Wednesday evening, after fighting waves all day in an effort to honor his mother's battle with Alzheimer's, he discovered she had finished her journey as well.

His mom, Charlotte Parrish of Spotsylvania County, died while he was in the water off the Outer Banks as part of his "The Longest Day" fundraiser. She was 78.

"It was her time," Parrish texted on Thursday. "Alzheimer's had made her so agitated, unable to communicate, unable to resolve the scenarios and frustrations playing out in her head, and now she is at peace."

Her husband, Wayne, was holding her hand when she passed and noted that "her worried expression just melted away," Mike Parrish said. "So we are sad but also relieved."

Charlotte and Wayne Parrish moved to the Fredericksburg area in the 1970s and became Fredericksburg fixtures, said Mike Parrish, the younger of their two sons. Their older son, Ray Parrish, and his wife, Wanda, have one daughter, Miranda.

Parrish will ride the waves, try to stem the tide of Alzheimer's Spotsylvania County man will join thousands worldwide in raising funds and awareness of Alzheimer's and dementia on June 21, The Longest Day.

In a story earlier this week about Mike Parrish's plan to swim and body board at the Outer Banks all day Wednesday as part of a worldwide fundraiser sponsored by the Alzheimer's Association, he described his mother as a “headstrong woman, a super alpha female” until the disease took away so much of her personality.

A registered nurse, she worked at Mary Washington Hospital for more than 30 years and made her way into administration, where she eventually served as director of continuing care. His father was co-owner of the popular Allman's Barbecue.

Mike Parrish decided to spend all day in the water because it was one thing he could control as the disease robbed his mother and family of so much. His initial fundraising goal was $3,000, but the total more than doubled this week to almost $7,000 and he changed the goal to $7,500. More information is on his fundraising page.

The first day of summer wasn't the best day to be at the beach in Nags Head. Overcast skies and on-and-off rain combined with heavy winds to create a lot of turbulent water. But there was no lightning, fortunately, so Mike Parrish stayed in the water from 5:30 a.m. until he says his body gave out at 7 p.m.

"The sun finally came out at 6 p.m. (and there was a) beautiful rainbow when I finally got out of the water," he said.

That's when he checked his phone and learned of his mother's passing.

"I know that I was where I was supposed to be yesterday," Mike Parrish said, adding that he'd had so much "love and positivity" from family, friends and even strangers on the beach who learned of his mission.

His friends Brian Whyte and Tim Criswell served as his support team throughout the day, and Whyte suggested doing the event again next year with a team of four so the guys can take turns.

"We'll see," said a tired Mike Parrish on Thursday.

