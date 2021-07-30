Spotsylvania moves to include $400 million bond referendum on November ballot

A bond referendum that could authorize Spotsylvania County to borrow nearly $400 million for various projects needs Circuit Court approval before it can be decided by voters on the November ballot.
The Board of Supervisors approved the bond referendum package at its meeting this week. The funds would be used for transportation, public safety and schools projects, as well as an aquatic center.
The board voted for each category separately, and the only dissenting vote came from Supervisor Chris Yakabouski, who opposed the aquatic center funding.
Yakabouski said a January study reported that the aquatic center would be a “money loser” and that the cost would likely exceed the $58 million the bond referendum seeks.
Supervisor David Ross said the center is needed, for residents and high school swim teams, and that county residents should make the decision.
The county conducted a study earlier this year on the possibility of partnering with Fredericksburg and the University of Mary Washington to build a shared aquatics center.
The center would include an Olympic-size competition pool, a therapy pool and fitness areas. The eight-lane competition pool would measure 50 meters by 25 yards. According to the study, it would serve high school swim teams in Spotsylvania and Fredericksburg, local swim clubs and UMW students and staff, as well as host competitions that would bring in tourism revenue.
The biggest portion of the bond referendum, $206.8 million, would go toward the school system for technology upgrades, capital improvement projects and buses.
Transportation accounts for $101.7 million of the bond referendum package, which could be used for eight road projects. Those projects are the widening of U.S. 2 and 17 and a section of Harrison Road; a Germanna Point Drive extension; and rural road safety improvements.
The public safety portion, $32.3 million, would be geared toward a new training and logistics center for firefighters and paramedics, a station replacement, one new station and emergency response equipment.
The county’s preliminary plans for the training center call for an approximately 8,500 square foot facility, along with a 5,000-square-foot space for equipment and a 5,000-square-foot logistics building.
One of the projects would replace the volunteer Company Three fire and rescue building in Partlow with a new structure.
The other project calls for a new fire station in the area of Massaponax Church Road and U.S. 1, in an effort to relieve pressure other stations. County officials said stations serving the Massaponax area have reached or are near thresholds set in the Comprehensive Plan.
The equipment would include new fire trucks and ambulances. The county says it typically replaces three ambulances and two fire trucks each year.
Approval of the bonds only authorizes the county to borrow money up to the proposed limit. It does not guarantee the funds would be used.
