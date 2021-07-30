Spotsylvania moves to include $400 million bond referendum on November ballot

A bond referendum that could authorize Spotsylvania County to borrow nearly $400 million for various projects needs Circuit Court approval before it can be decided by voters on the November ballot.

The Board of Supervisors approved the bond referendum package at its meeting this week. The funds would be used for transportation, public safety and schools projects, as well as an aquatic center.

The board voted for each category separately, and the only dissenting vote came from Supervisor Chris Yakabouski, who opposed the aquatic center funding.

Yakabouski said a January study reported that the aquatic center would be a “money loser” and that the cost would likely exceed the $58 million the bond referendum seeks.

Supervisor David Ross said the center is needed, for residents and high school swim teams, and that county residents should make the decision.

The county conducted a study earlier this year on the possibility of partnering with Fredericksburg and the University of Mary Washington to build a shared aquatics center.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}