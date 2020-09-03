 Skip to main content
Spotsylvania museum opens in new location
Spotsylvania museum opens in new location

Spotsylvania County Museum

Spotsylvania County’s museum will open Friday in its new location—the former Lick Run Community Center on Plank Road.

 SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY

Spotsylvania County’s museum is set to open in its new location on Friday.

The new location is on State Route 3 (6159 Plank Road) in the former Lick Run Community Center, situated on eight acres owned by the county, according to a new release. The center also is surrounded by land maintained by the American Battlefield Trust, which offers exhibits and a hiking trail.

The museum also will include tourism counselors, who will be on hand to provide extra service for visitors, county spokeswoman Michelle McGinnis said in the release.

The new spot boasts 1,800 square feet of exhibits covering county history. The county’s historical collections also are housed at the museum, and are available for researchers.

The museum was set to open in late February, but the COVID-19 pandemic put that on hold.

There are pandemic protocols in place at the museum, including such things masks or face coverings for visitors, social distancing and restrictions on the number of visitors at a given time. Hand-sanitizing stations also are available at the museum.

The museum will be open seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The museum’s former home, in Merchants Square on Old Battlefield Boulevard, closed in January.

Scott Shenk

sshenk@freelancestar.com

