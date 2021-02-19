Spotsylvania NAACP holding virtual Black History Month celebration Saturday

The Spotsylvania County NAACP will hold a Black History Month celebration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, on Zoom.

The organization says it plans "a virtual community conversation to discuss the facts and history of African-Americans" and current conditions within the Black community and American society. The agenda includes youth performances and presentations by several speakers. Attorney Dondrae Maiden is the featured speaker.