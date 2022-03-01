Spotsylvania NAACP honors county's Black elders

Deborah Frazier believes the civil rights battles fought by her ancestors played a significant role when she was elected the first Black Board of Supervisors representative in Spotsylvania County in 2019.

During a Black History Month program put on by the Spotsylvania County Branch of the NAACP on Saturday, Frazier noted she’s just four generations removed from slavery.

“The journey was started way before I was here and I would be remiss if I did not recognize the giants that stood in the gap,” Frazier said. “They were not always treated fairly and were not always recognized. But they took the beatings. They took the harsh words to make things better for the generation that’s coming through now.”

Frazier was one of several speakers for the virtual Black History Month presentation that was put on to honor the county’s Black elders, including 106-year-old Berlee Williams.

Williams was born in Spotsylvania but moved to New York at age 12. She returned to the county about 30 years ago.

Spotsylvania NAACP President Moe Petway and others applauded Williams, who has maintained her wit, as she quipped that the key to her longevity is not having children.

Williams talked about some of the proudest moments of her life, which included an opportunity meet former President Barack Obama while he was in office.

“Ms. Berlee is my heart,” Frazier said. “She is a wonderful person, a church member, just a role model for our community. She is 106 years old and only God could sustain her through that time.”

Williams and other county seniors 80 and older were honored by the NAACP, the John J. Wright Educational & Cultural Center and the Spotsylvania Sunday School Union.

They were each presented a certificate from U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D–7th District, as well as a plaque from the hosting entities.

Petway said Spotsylvania is rich in Black history and locals need to be recognized.

NAACP member Dondrae Maiden mentioned that Kunta Kinte, depicted in the TV miniseries “Roots,” is buried somewhere in the county, although historians debate the exact location.

Petway also wanted to honor many lesser-known figures in the county, such as Frank Cole, a 95-year-old World War II and Navy veteran who began driving a school bus in Spotsylvania at age 16 to transport Black students.

Cole was one of the driving forces behind a petition that requested a closer stop so Black children wouldn’t have to walk a mile or two to catch the bus.

“He’s been a trailblazer throughout his life,” said his relative, Tanya Moore–Kelly, who read a presentation about Cole.

Another award recipient was Stanley Moss, an 87-year-old father of six who joined the Army and served in the Korean War during a time when the military was segregated.

Moss still works in his garden and distributes his harvest to community members. He’s the oldest member of First New Hope Baptist Church in the county.

There was also a heavy emphasis on the start of education for Blacks in Spotsylvania during the presentation.

In 1905, members of Black churches collected $1.25 to start the first school for their children.

Wright, a former educator, spearheaded the effort because he thought Black youth in Spotsylvania deserved an education.

The school was named in his honor in 1940.

There is a John J. Wright School historical highway marker nearby.

It states that Wright led the Spotsylvania Sunday School Union to purchase 158.5 acres of land in 1910 and later deeded 20 acres to the county.

Arthur Fairchild built The Snell Training School in 1913. That stood for decades as the only public high school for Black students. It was renamed for Wright in 1940 and burned in 1941 before it was rebuilt 11 years later. The building became a middle school in 1968 after desegregation.

Following a major renovation in 2008, it was designated as an educational and cultural center.

Frazier, a South Carolina native, said knowing the history is important because it should encourage the younger generation to “step up and have your voice heard.”

“One voice can make a difference,” Frazier said. “But collectively, our voices together can ring loud, and we can get stuff done.”

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com

