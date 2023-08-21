Spotsylvania voters are invited to meet candidates for local and state office on Saturday from 1–4 p.m. at the Salem Church library.

The event is sponsored by the Spotsylvania branch of the NAACP. In past years, the group has hosted a debate, but this year candidates are invited to attend, bring their literature and be on hand to answer informal questions from voters.

Mozett Petway, president of the Spotsylvania NAACP branch, said most local candidates have indicated that they will attend and state candidates have also been invited.

This year, county voters in the Livingston, Chancellor, Courtland and Salem districts will elect representatives to the School Board and the Board of Supervisors. There are also contested county-wide races for Sheriff, Clerk of Court and the Soil and Water Conservation District.

Voters will also elect State Senators and representatives to the House of Delegates.

Contact information for all candidates is available at the county registrar’s website, spotsylvania.va.us/239/Office-of-Elections. The website will post sample ballots at the beginning of September.

Early voting in the November general election begins on Friday, Sept. 22.