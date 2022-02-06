Spotsylvania native shares scene with superstars in 'Don't Look Up'

She said working with him was a great experience. And, she said, she was grateful she was wearing a mask before cameras were rolling so he didn’t notice the small gasp she let out when he entered the set.

“He was kind and funny and introduced himself to all of us. And he thanked us all for being there,” she said.

She also appreciated the opportunity to work with director Adam McKay, who she said was committed to “doing the background work with us.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Since then, she’s worked with theater groups in Boston, toured with a band as their manager and has worked as a nanny. She said it’s all in service of her acting.

“At the right time, big things are going to happen,” she said.

It’s that confidence that has carried Santos so far.

She said local aspiring actors should “really ground and believe in yourself. Acting is tough and you have to believe you’re the one who is going to make it. If you could see yourself doing anything else, do that. It sounds harsh, but you have to really want it to act.”