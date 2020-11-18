Spotsylvania nixes $3 trash decal plan

The Spotsylvania County plan for $3 dollar trash decals has been deep-sixed.
Instead, the county likely will issue free decals to county residents, as part of an effort to keep non-residents from using the free refuse facilities.
Earlier this year, the Board of Supervisors approved requiring decals to dump refuse at any of the county’s 12 convenience centers and the Livingston District landfill and convenience center.
County staff then worked on the program implementation. The details of the plan were presented to the board at its Oct. 27 meeting, and a plan was approved by the supervisors.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the board nixed the plan to sell the $3 decals, a switch prompted by negative resident responses to the plan.
“It was probably not a good idea that we did that, because of the response that we got,” said Chairman Gary Skinner.
The board decided to form a committee—with Supervisors Tim McLaughlin and Barry Jett, along with county staff—to gather details on the issue and how to handle it.
While the board will continue looking into the issue, Skinner said residents should expect decals in June.
The primary issue concerns residents avoiding localities that charge fees to dump trash at convenience centers by coming to Spotsylvania. Fredericksburg and Stafford County charge $120 per year or $4 per visit to use the Rappahannock Regional Landfill.
Supervisor Chris Yakabouski, who has been critical of the county plan and voted against it, acknowledged outside residents use the sites, but said there are several issues the board should address before implementing any plan.
Yakabouski said the county should first notify non-residents they aren’t allowed to use the sites and fine them if necessary.
Supervisor Tim McLaughlin said there were a variety of issues residents complained about. He suggested the county simply issue residents a free decal with no date.
Supervisor David Ross noted that the issue isn’t a new one and that the board has looked for solutions for years.
“We’ve tried to solve that issue before and I would say we failed,” he said.
The proposed plan would have required anyone using the trash sites to have a decal, attached to their vehicle rearview mirror, by Jan. 1. Vehicles without a decal would be turned away.
The county planned to mail decal information to residents in the most recent tax bills. Signs also would be posted at each center notifying residents of the decal requirement.
The decals were going to be sold at the Treasurer’s Office and through the mail.
All those plans are now moot.
The board plans to take up the issue again at the Jan. 8 meeting.
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436
