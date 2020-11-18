Spotsylvania nixes $3 trash decal plan

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Supervisor Chris Yakabouski, who has been critical of the county plan and voted against it, acknowledged outside residents use the sites, but said there are several issues the board should address before implementing any plan.

Yakabouski said the county should first notify non-residents they aren’t allowed to use the sites and fine them if necessary.

Supervisor Tim McLaughlin said there were a variety of issues residents complained about. He suggested the county simply issue residents a free decal with no date.

Supervisor David Ross noted that the issue isn’t a new one and that the board has looked for solutions for years.

“We’ve tried to solve that issue before and I would say we failed,” he said.

The proposed plan would have required anyone using the trash sites to have a decal, attached to their vehicle rearview mirror, by Jan. 1. Vehicles without a decal would be turned away.

The county planned to mail decal information to residents in the most recent tax bills. Signs also would be posted at each center notifying residents of the decal requirement.

The decals were going to be sold at the Treasurer’s Office and through the mail.