A proposed mixed-use development with up to 770 houses, town houses and condominiums was recently put on hold by the Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors.

After hearing a presentation from county staff and listening to seven residents speak at its March 28 meeting, the board voted, 6–1, to send the proposal back to the county Planning Commission so it can gather more details on the development’s expected impacts to county services. Supervisor Jacob Lane cast the lone dissenting vote.

The developers, Denali Capital Group LLC and Tricord, want to build the Village at Crossroads on property along U.S. 17 and Thornton Rolling Road, near the Virginia Railway Express station.

During a county staff presentation, Spotsylvania Planning Director Kimberly Pomatto said the proposed neighborhood’s proximity to the VRE station sets it up to be a “transit oriented development” with “walkability” and a range of uses both residential and commercial.

The county Planning Commission recommended denial of the proposal this summer, but noted that if the applicant revised proffers the proposal would have a better chance of approval.

The suggested proffer changes included added commercial space and adjusting the percentage and location of apartments as well as adjusting the timing of road improvements, all of which the developer agreed to do.

The development would include a maximum 250 detached homes, 250 attached homes and 270 condominiums. Four acres are slated for commercial use, with the developer agreeing to add a minimum of 20,000 square feet of commercial space on the site.

The applicants also agreed to a one-time $25,000 payment for a Fredericksburg Regional Transit bus stop. If that stop is established, the county would have to assume responsibility for the costs beyond the initial payment.

The developers also agreed to more than $2 million in proffers for impacts to parks and recreation, public safety and schools.

Another proffer includes offering 10% of the units at an affordable price, defined as 75% of the median family household income.

While the project would create a connection from Crossroad Parkway to Thornton Rolling Road, there are transportation issues in that area, even without the development.

County staff projects the development would add 4,665 daily trips on nearby roads. U.S. 17 already handles 19,000 vehicle trips in that area. Staff also pointed out that the Thornton Rolling Road and Jim Morris Road intersection is a “high vehicle crash location.”

The county, Virginia Department of Transportation and the applicant agreed improvements needed to increase the “level of service” grade of D on the road network in that area were “too great for this project to bear” so the goal is to mitigate the project’s impacts.

The level of service for that road network is expected to fall to F later this decade, with or without the development.

The applicant has offered several improvements, including turn lane additions and extensions at Thornton Rolling and Jim Morris roads and at the Crossroads Parkway entrance on U.S. 17, the entrance that leads to the VRE station.

The applicant also has agreed to improvements at a pair of intersections on U.S. 17 near the development, at Cosner Drive as well as Massaponax Church Road and Lee Hill School Drive.

Mike Jones, with Tricord, told the board the homes would likely sell for about $500,000, the townhouses in the $350,000 range and the condominiums would sell for about $300,000.

He emphasized that condominiums would be sold, not rented as is typical in apartment complexes.

Jones said the development density is in line with the typical neighborhood in the county, but added that if the property isn’t rezoned now it eventually will be, but probably with more density.

He also added that they have agreed to $8 million in road improvements in that area, asking the supervisors to consider how poor traffic would become in that area without the improvements.

The development also would add 10,000 feet of trail to tie into the East Coast Greenway biking and hiking path.

The proposal is the kind of development the county should want in that area, Jones said.

Supervisor Tim McLaughlin said the $2 million proffers for parks, public safety and schools doesn’t seem like much for a 770-unit development.

He also wondered what would stop condominium owners from renting the spaces out.

County attorney Karl Holsten said the owners could rent out the condominiums, depending on how the proffer agreement is written, something he said could be adjusted.

“Our intent is to sell to homeowners,” Jones said.

Board members asked for better statistics on school impacts after Pomatto told them the data used to establish those impacts, which are provided by the school system, date to 2013.

Seven residents spoke about the proposal, with two in favor and the others asking the board to deny the project.

One of those speakers was county schools Superintendent Mark Taylor, who asked the board to consider the increased cost to operate the school system, and implored the supervisors to not approve the proposal.

“If we can’t fully fund the division’s needs, can we please slow down entitling more growth in this community?” said Taylor, who recently suggested closing school libraries as a way to ease a potential funding gap in the school system’s fiscal year 2024 budget.