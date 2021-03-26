Spotsylvania officials determine cause of house fire and explosion

A fire that destroyed a Spotsylvania County house this week started in the backyard, officials said.

Fire officials determined that ashes disposed from a portable burn pit were improperly disposed and set leaves on fire, which spread across the backyard to the house, Spotsylvania Fire Chief Jay Cullinan said Friday.

The fire spread across a wooden deck and caused a grill propane tank to explode around 8 p.m. Monday.

A family of four—two adults and two children—escaped the blaze after a neighbor alerted them to the fire, the chief said. The house in the Holleybrooke subdivision was “a total loss,” according to Cullinan.

Columbia Gas crews inspected the gas lines that run next to the house and found no damage.

Jeff and Jennifer Huber, who live a few blocks from the burned house, heard what they called an explosion and could see the fire from their deck.

“It shook the house,” Jennifer Huber said as the couple was out for a walk Tuesday morning.

