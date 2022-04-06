Spotsylvania officials discuss budget, set vote for Thursday

The Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors worked on the fiscal 2023 budget Tuesday night, hashing out details on several issues, primarily school funding, as it nears a vote.

The earliest supervisors can approve the budget is Thursday. A work session was scheduled for Thursday, but the board canceled it, and will instead take up the budget for a vote.

Before supervisors discussed the recommended budget, Bonnie Jewell, assistant county administrator and chief financial officer, updated some details on projected revenues for fiscal 2023.

The new cigarette tax is the biggest adjustment.

Jewell said that projected revenue is $1.07 million, “significantly higher” than her original estimate of approximately $300,000.

She also highlighted the additional revenue the county could get because of an increase in used-car values.

Jewell’s presentation showed the county would earn an additional $8.6 million in fiscal 2023 if the personal property tax rate—for cars, passenger trucks, motorcycles and recreational vehicles—stays at $6.35 per $100 assessed value. That tax would increase the average car tax bill by $95.

She said if the board were to lower the rate to $5.45, the average vehicle tax would increase by $15 while the county’s revenue from that source would remain the same.

Supervisor David Ross said keeping the rate the same, thereby increasing the average cost for taxpayers by $95, is “not a good policy.”

He made a motion to set the personal property rate at $5.42, which the board approved unanimously. That figure means an average increase of $12 per vehicle.

Public school funding was again the primary focus during the budget talk.

The board spent much of the discussion focused on a “pay compression” problem, which means less experienced teachers are earning salaries similar to veterans.

“I think everybody here fully supports implementing a new pay structure for the school system, but we need to go about it methodically, because it’s not going to be cheap,” said board Chairman Tim McLaughlin, who has been a target of some school employees and backers for not supporting the school system.

McLaughlin said he wants to see a detailed plan on the pay scale before the county funds it. He suggested hiring a consultant to devise a new pay scale, which could be implemented in January 2023.

Supervisor Chris Yakabouski said the county should use a portion of the county’s revenue to help cover the school system’s $8.2 million shortfall in its proposed $140.48 million budget.

Earlier in the meeting, Yakabouski said the county could keep the personal property tax rate the same and use the $8.6 million to help increase school system funding. But he also said the county can shift funds from other areas and move it to the school system budget.

The supervisors continued looking for avenues to shift funds to the school system, but to no avail.

Eventually, Petrovitch said it would work better if the board allowed him leeway to shift funds in the budget to account for the additional school funding.

The supervisors agreed to Petrovitch’s suggested approach, with Yakabouski asking school officials to provide more plan details and guidance on how to proceed.

