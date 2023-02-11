With data center developers showing interest in Spotsylvania County, the Board of Supervisors is set to address how to handle them at its Tuesday meeting.

The spread of data centers is forcing Spotsylvania, and other Virginia localities, to learn about the growing phenomenon and plan accordingly.

Spotsylvania planners believe the county may need to amend its comprehensive plan and codes to support data center development while mitigating their impact.

The county already has one potential development that could include data centers.

SpotsyTechnoCampus LLC wants to rezone property from agricultural to industrial on 314.59 acres between U.S. 1 and Interstate 95 in Thornburg.

The proposal calls for building a 2.6-million-square-foot “corporate technology campus” north of the Mudd Tavern and Morris Road intersection on property that borders U.S. 1, Riverview Elementary and Thornburg Middle schools, Hickory Ridge Road and North Roxbury Mill Road.

A public hearing on the proposal was held in late January. Supervisors delayed voting on the proposal, with one key reason being the possibility of data centers. Supervisors are expected to vote on the proposal later this month.

There are various issues related to data centers, including water use, electricity use and noise.

With data centers already prolific in Northern Virginia and expected to continue spreading south, state Sen. Chap Petersen, who represents Fairfax County, filed a bill in January asking the U.S. Department of Energy to study impacts of data centers in Virginia. The senate passed the bill earlier this month.

Data centers use a lot of power. As a result, most facilities are built near electricity transmission lines. Such facilities also may need their own substation, according to a Feb. 1 staff report to the Planning Commission.

Many data centers also use large amounts of water to cool the equipment. In the Planning Commission presentation, county staff said a typical data center can use 250,000 gallons of water per building per day.

County staff is considering the option, used in other states, of issuing permits for large water users, such as data centers, requiring them to produce reports on heavy water use and possibly make adjustments. Another option would have such businesses use water from county wastewater plants that would otherwise be pumped into the river.

The noise concern with data centers does not focus on decibels. Instead, the issue is “the constant droning vibration sound,” according to the Planning Commission presentation.

On the plus side, data centers have little impact on traffic, since they do not require large staffs. Also, data centers can pump millions of dollars of tax revenue into a jurisdiction’s coffers.

According to the staff report, the county's economic development office estimates a 1 million-square-foot data center would generate $15 million in annual tax revenue. Most of the revenue would come through machinery and tool taxes.

The Board of Supervisors meeting starts at 4:30 p.m. and will be held at the Holbert building. The meetings are livestreamed online through the county’s website.