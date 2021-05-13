Spotsylvania officials vote to raise hotel tax

The Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors has approved a tax already expected as a way to balance the recently adopted fiscal year 2022 budget.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the supervisors voted, 4–3, to increase the transient occupancy tax from 5 percent to 7 percent. The new rate will take effect July 1.

The tax is added to bills for hotel and motel stays in the county.

County Administrator Ed Petrovitch said the increase is expected to generate $590,000 in new revenue. He said the increase will add an average of $1.64 per night to hotel bills.

Supervisor Chris Yakabouski said the tax was needed to balance the budget, which he voted against. He also voted against the transient tax increase, along with Supervisors David Ross and Tim McLaughlin.

Before voting for the increase, Supervisors Gary Skinner and Kevin Marshall pointed out that the tax will mainly impact visitors to the area. Supervisors Barry Jett and Deborah Frazier also supported the measure.