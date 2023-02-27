Wearing his dress uniform from Lake of the Woods Fire & Rescue, Bud Moody toured the new Fredericksburg ER last week and liked what he saw.

While the rescue chief was impressed with the on-site lab and CT scanner, ultrasound and X-ray machines, he also was grateful for what the new facility — operated by Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center — would mean to residents.

“We are often frustrated when we have to take patients to the emergency room and put them in the waiting room,” he said. “You know they’re going to sit there for hours before they can be seen.”

In past years, COVID-19 was responsible for the crush of patients, but that’s not the culprit so much these days. The decline of medical providers, which existed before but was worsened by the pandemic, along with the growth of the Fredericksburg region are accounting for longer wait times, Moody said.

“There are the days all the hospitals are just overwhelmed,” he said.

Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center officials recognized the potential for growth in June 2010 when the hospital, owned by HCA Healthcare, opened in the Massaponax area, said Ryan DeWeese, CEO of Spotsylvania Regional.

“Many have anticipated this day (would come) when we would be able to grow,” DeWeese told hundreds of community representatives, EMS workers and government officials on Thursday at a ribbon-cutting ceremony. “This is a huge day for us.”

Even though formal grand-opening ceremonies were held last week, officials with the Fredericksburg ER didn’t announce a specific date when the facility will start treating patients. As of Monday, officials said it would be “opening soon.”

With 11,000 square feet and 11 treatment rooms, the freestanding emergency room is off State Route 3 in the Five Mile Fork area. It’s next to Meadows Farms gardening center and across the busy highway from the complex at Chancellor’s Village Retirement Community.

Guests gathered in what would have been a heated tent, had the temperature not been in the 80s. Outside, motorcycles roared and sirens wailed, both from police and emergency vehicles.

“You can hear that we need it,” Sheriff Roger Harris said about the new emergency room.

He initially apologized for the noise, joking “you can never find a cop when you want one.” Then on a serious note, he said he was excited to have medical resources in a heavily populated area of the county.

Harris and Spotsylvania Regional officials aren’t the only ones aware of the commercial and residential growth along that six-lane section of Plank Road.

The day after Spotsylvania Regional held grand-opening ceremonies, Mary Washington Healthcare broke ground for another freestanding emergency room and imaging center, less than a mile away. The health-care system plans to build a 22,000-square-foot facility similar to what’s available at the Emergency & Outpatient Center at Lee’s Hill, said Eric Fletcher, senior vice president and chief strategy officer.

MWHC’s newest facility will be in Harrison Crossing, less than a mile west of the new Fredericksburg ER.

Asked about the seemingly coincidental timing of MWHC’s groundbreaking with Spotsylvania Regional’s grand opening of its stand-alone ER, Fletcher said “the seeds of it go back to 2018” when the health-care system evaluated its needs.

He said Harrison Crossing is a “superior” location because almost two-thirds of the population of the planning district live within a 15-mile radius.

Planning District 16 has an estimated 391,740 people, according to the Census Bureau, and includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.

Mary Washington will invest about $20 million in the facility and plans to open by January. Spotsylvania Regional’s new campus cost about $15 million and also was fast-tracked, with construction lasting about nine months.

During tours on Thursday, visitors walked through Spotsylvania Regional’s new treatment rooms at the Fredericksburg ER, holding champagne glasses and checking out the new-car smell of the facility.

“All of our rooms have windows, which I think is the most amazing thing in the world,” said Emily Harman, manager of emergency room service.

The Fredericksburg ER is employing a relatively new concept in terms of staffing. In addition to an ER physician and CT technologist on staff, each 12-hour shift will have two nurses and a paramedic, Harman said.

ER nurses — and Harman is among them — have been cross-trained, both to work at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center and at the new facility. They’ve also been trained, not only how to draw blood for tests, but how to run those tests in the lab, she said.

“We’re bursting a lot of comfort zones,” said Stephanie Goodrich, the new lab supervisor.

She’s led the cross-training and said most people are excited to “pull back the curtain,” learn how others operate and perform that skill. In the radiology department, those who run the CT scanner also are trained on how to do ultrasounds and X-rays.

Mary Gollaher, an ER nurse for seven years, said she was excited to learn lab and respiratory equipment, especially because ER nurses don’t usually venture into those arenas. She wasn’t concerned about being stretched too thin.

“I think the ER is a high-stress environment to begin with and we’re all kind of trained on how to handle the stress,” she said. “But there are going to be opportunities when we may feel a little stretched, and I think that’s when management steps in.”

DeWeese said the model is fairly new in the medical world and will help avoid the staffing shortages that exist globally.

“The more our staff are appropriately trained and operating within their license, the better off we all are,” he said.

The ER plans to open with minimal staffing, early on, and increase with the volume of patients. At capacity, the facility can handle 70 to 80 patients a day, DeWeese said.