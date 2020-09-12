Spotsylvania, Orange working on boundary line adjustment

Spotsylvania and Orange officials are working out discrepancies with the boundary line between the two counties.

Each county “recognizes slightly different lines,” county Assistant Administrator Wanda Parrish said during a presentation at last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting before asking the board to approve a public hearing to address the change.

The supervisors approved a public hearing for Oct. 27. The Orange Board of Supervisors has an Oct. 13 public hearing scheduled on the adjustment.

The proposed changes address issues where the boundary line splits properties, meaning some tracts lie in both counties. The proposal will make adjustments to various tracts along the 20-mile border line so the properties are in one county or the other.

Parrish told the board the proposal’s aim is to have as little impact on property owners as possible, avoiding such issues as moving children to different schools.

“We believe we’ve accomplished that with this proposal,” she said.

