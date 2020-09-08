Spotsylvania pastor describes his 'very mild' case of COVID-19

As the Rev. Ernest Custalow talked about his relatively mild case of COVID-19, he hesitated for a moment.

He was contemplating whether he wanted to disclose a certain piece of information. Then, he made up his mind and resumed the conversation, saying that he took hydroxychloroquine soon after his symptoms started in mid-August. That’s the drug President Donald Trump touted as treatment for the novel coronavirus until the Federal Drug Administration cautioned against its use outside a clinical trial or hospital setting.

“My symptoms were very mild, and the question has become, was that the cause of it?” Custalow wondered about the drug. “I made the personal decision, since I’d had it before and other people had had it, I couldn’t see where it would be detrimental to my health. But there is no scientific proof that it did any good at all.”

Custalow, the lead pastor at Grace Church of Fredericksburg in Spotsylvania County, said he’s taken the drug, prescribed to treat malaria, other times before going on mission trips to Haiti. He also knows church members and friends who are on a regimen of hydroxychloroquine to treat problems with arthritis and lupus.