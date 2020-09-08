Spotsylvania pastor describes his 'very mild' case of COVID-19

As the Rev. Ernest Custalow talked about his relatively mild case of COVID-19, he hesitated for a moment.
He was contemplating whether he wanted to disclose a certain piece of information. Then, he made up his mind and resumed the conversation, saying that he took hydroxychloroquine soon after his symptoms started in mid-August. That’s the drug President Donald Trump touted as treatment for the novel coronavirus until the Federal Drug Administration cautioned against its use outside a clinical trial or hospital setting.
“My symptoms were very mild, and the question has become, was that the cause of it?” Custalow wondered about the drug. “I made the personal decision, since I’d had it before and other people had had it, I couldn’t see where it would be detrimental to my health. But there is no scientific proof that it did any good at all.”
Custalow, the lead pastor at Grace Church of Fredericksburg in Spotsylvania County, said he’s taken the drug, prescribed to treat malaria, other times before going on mission trips to Haiti. He also knows church members and friends who are on a regimen of hydroxychloroquine to treat problems with arthritis and lupus.
And while Custalow, 61, had few symptoms besides a low-grade fever, achiness and a cough—which he says he always has in the spring and fall from allergies—his wife, Mary, wasn’t as fortunate. The two used separate bedrooms and bathrooms after his positive test Aug. 16, but she still contracted the illness, and she also took hydroxychloroquine early in the process.
She had aches and pains, a sore throat and mild headache, but her biggest symptom was a loss of energy that lingered from Aug. 19 to Sept. 3. She went on her morning walk for the first time Tuesday and told her husband she was worn out.
That’s not normal for the 62-year-old. She and her husband regularly hike parts of the Appalachian Trail during the summers.
The Custalows spent time with their four grandchildren, immediately before he started showing symptoms. The children had a slight fever, but seemed fine otherwise, the pastor said, and both his son and daughter-in-law developed sore throats. His son tested positive for COVID-19, but his daughter-in-law didn’t.
In addition, an associate pastor initially tested negative for the virus. When Custalow got his positive result, he wanted all church staff members to take rapid tests, which produce results in less than an hour.
The associate pastor tested positive on the second go-round, but never developed symptoms. Custalow wondered if it was an inaccurate reading, but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says the rapid tests are more likely to miss an active infection than to diagnose a false positive.
Grace Church was one of the first churches in the Fredericksburg area to resume in-person services in May as part of the state’s reopening plans, and Custalow said precautions have remained in place. Seating is limited due to social-distancing practices, and those planning to attend have to call ahead of time for a ticket, then be escorted to their seats by ushers.
Everyone wears masks and keeps their distance, as do staff members who have meetings in the building.
“We wanted to make sure that we weren’t a super-spreader event, and sure enough, nobody else [who came to church] got it,” Custalow said.
There was a COVID-19 related fatality among Grace’s congregation. One husband and wife hadn’t been attending services because he had a heart condition, and they were worried about exposure. Custalow said the wife somehow contracted the virus, which spread to the husband, who was in his mid-60s.
His oxygen levels dropped to the point he needed to be put on a ventilator, and while a machine breathed for him, his heart failed, and he died, Custalow said.
Some debated whether his death was caused by the virus or his heart problems. As with many aspects of COVID-19, there’s controversy over how deaths of people with pre-existing conditions, such as cancer or heart disease, should be classified.
Custalow sees the issue fairly clearly—just as he notes the need for continued vigilance, social distancing and wearing masks in what he described as a Christian’s duty to show kindness to and be respectful of others.
“Yeah, he did die of a heart attack, but the point is, would he have died of a heart attack if he hadn’t been put on a ventilator because of COVID 19?” he asked.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.