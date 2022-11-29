Spotsylvania pastor finds 'greater purpose' in helping Filipinos

When Kelly Padgett visited the Philippines three years ago for what he jokingly called the “longest-distance blind date in history,” the trip also turned out to be his date with destiny.

The Spotsylvania County resident and associate pastor at Salem Fields Community Church met and eventually married his life partner, a Filipina native named Hanel.

The two also found a mission. Together, he and his wife have created Reach PH, a nonprofit organization to rescue girls and young women trapped in sex trafficking rings. An estimated half a million people there, including more than 75,000 children are involved.

Of course, Padgett, 49, had no knowledge of the rampant problem in the Southeast Asian country in 2019, when he went to visit a missionary friend. The friend thought Padgett and Hanel, 31, would make a great couple, and their first date included her mother and three sisters.

“They are very traditional as a family so I was surprised but not disappointed,” he wrote in an email. “The family, especially Hanel, and I hit it off immediately.”

They chatted over Facebook messenger and during repeat visits, he was able to see much of the country. But an experience on his first trip is what changed his life course.

Padgett was walking with his date and her family along the streets of the capital city of Manila when his “American stride” took him ahead of the others. In the blink of an eye, he was approached by three girls offering a massage and more for “only $40.”

As they smiled from ear to ear, Padgett saw that their eyes told a different story.

“It was like looking into a shark’s eyes. Black and cold,” Padgett said. “There was no shine, no sparkle. It broke my heart. Instantly broke me.”

He asked the girls if he could pray for them, gave each about $20 and begged them to go home.

Looking back, Padgett realizes how naive he was to think it was that simple. His wife explained that girls are often lured from the provinces into the city with the offer of jobs. They’re promised work as waitresses and enough money to support their impoverished families.

But once they’ve left home, the young people are forced by those who’ve taken control of them into becoming prostitutes or “bar girls,” Padgett explained. They wear numbers on their bikinis so the bar customers, be they locals or tourists, can tell the manager which one they want to buy for the night.

Prostitution isn’t legal, but managers get around that by having customers pay a “bar fine.”

“In this way, you aren’t paying for sex, you are paying the bar for the girls to take the night off and their lost productivity of a ‘waitress,’” Padgett said. “Whatever she does with you is between you all.”

‘Escape this darkness’

After his first visit, Padgett said he came back to the Fredericksburg area and prayed for ways to raise money to help.

“I was just sure there were plenty of programs that I could send money to,” he said. “Well I was wrong.”

Padgett felt God was calling him to be the person to make the change, to become the “chief chain breaker,” as he refers to himself on his blog. He and his wife sold their possessions last year and he moved almost 9,000 miles away to start a safe house where girls wanting to escape sex trafficking could start over.

Hanel Padgett said it’s heartbreaking to see her “sisters” in this plight.

“For too long my country has minimized the value of women, which makes this terrible life possible,” she wrote in an email. “It is my hope and dream to provide a way to escape this darkness so they can take care of themselves and their family with dignity and never be ashamed of who they are and what they do.”

‘Inside, I’m dying’

In recent years, there’s been a lot of news reports about human trafficking, when people are forced into labor or sex. The Philippines has one of the largest victim populations in the world with an estimated 784,000 people “living as modern-day slaves,” according to The Exodus Road website.

Six years ago, the United Nations International Children’s Education Fund deemed the country the global epicenter of exploitation among children with as many as 8 of every 10 Filipino youngsters “vulnerable to being victims of online sexual abuse or bullying,” according to UNICEF.

Kelly Padgett acknowledges sex trafficking “is kept pretty well out of the public eye, as it is so heinous but profitable.” Often, poor families sell their children into the system and the girls send money they make home.

“It is a terrible thing to find out, but it is so common here that people just don’t ask questions and don’t want to know,” he said. “One big secret.”

The Padgetts used money raised in their independent, nondenominational nonprofit or from the sale of their belongings to get themselves established and to open a safe house in the city of Cebu. They go into bars and befriend girls, offering them the chance to leave the lifestyle behind and get an education, which will lead to a better job.

They currently have seven females and their 13 children in the program. Their first graduate was a girl named Junalyn who dropped out of school in the eighth grade to work—and ended up a bar girl. Through Reach, she was able to graduate from high school and wants to become a nursing aide.

Anastasia, a bar girl in Cebu, talked about the “many, many, many customers” she’s had during five years in a bar. In a documentary produced by REACH, she says how much she’d like to have a normal life.

“When customer arrives, I have a happy face,” she said, her image blurred during the video, “but inside I’m dying.”

‘Greater purpose’

As grateful as Kelly Padgett is to be helping girls out of this situation, it’s hard “being half a world away” from others he loves, he posted on Facebook.

A few months ago, he had a visitor from home, his friend Colin Burch. The two worked together at Simpatico Design Studio in Spotsylvania. Burch is a digital media director and spent time at the safe house, teaching website training to the girls.

Managing websites may not be their final goal, but the girls were “grateful to gain new computer skills,” Burch said. They “are extremely focused on completing their education, they know it is the key to breaking their cycle of trauma.”

Seeing firsthand the way “the girls are finding the light they need to pull themselves out of such darkness” is both humbling and joyful, he said. While other people of faith may talk about helping others, the Padgetts “have literally given everything to make this happen,” Burch added.

Amy Simpson, Simpatico’s co-founder, saw the same dedication in Padgett.

“Kelly made a lasting positive impression on our hearts while he was working with us,” she said. “He is now serving a much greater purpose and is making a lasting impression on the world.”

Kelly Padgett wishes things would happen faster, that he’d be able to raise the $100,000 he once hoped he could bring to the mission. He’s “far, far, far” from that goal but is grateful for support from throughout the United States, including friends and former co-workers in the Fredericksburg area.

“I would just beg the kind and generous people of the ‘Burg to think about their sisters here in the Philippines who are craving hope and freedom and are willing to work tirelessly to become something more,” he said.

More information about Reach is available online at reach.ph or on Facebook at facebook.com/ReachPHL.