Spotsylvania pediatrician offers 'super, joyful' vaccine clinic for kids

As he and his mother left home to get his COVID-19 vaccine, Parker Breen needed “a little extra help being brave,” so the 5-year-old put on his royal blue superhero cape.
After his older brother Noah—who proudly announced his age as 6 3/4—got his shot in the arm, Parker looked like he wished his cape could help him fly out of the doctor’s office. He hopped off the exam table, headed to the corner and repeatedly scurried out of the reach of his mother, Taylor Breen.
Then, the superhero in him seemed to take control. Saying, “I got this,” Parker climbed back up on the table and followed the directions of Nurse Trina Erwin. She told him to “blow, blow, blow” like he was blowing out a birthday candle as the needle quickly entered his left arm.
Once done, Parker leapt off the table again, but this time he was pumping his fists and doing a happy dance with his feet.
“I want a Band-Aid,” he called out happily and his mother gave him a big hug.
“I knew you could do it,” she said.
“And you didn’t even scream this time,” his older brother chimed in.
Hugs and sighs of relief, along with a few cries of alarm and anxious tears, were the order of the evening Wednesday during a vaccine clinic hosted by Yum Pediatrics in Spotsylvania County. Dr. Nimali Fernando, also known as “Dr. Yum” for her work with children’s nutrition, tried to make the after-school event “a super, joyful positive experience.”
Or as joyful as things could be when needles were involved.
“This is a day our families have been waiting for for a really long time and we want them to have as good a time as they can,” Fernando said.
When COVID-19 vaccines became available for ages 12–17 this spring, Fernando and other area pediatricians helped administer the shots at the Fick Conference Center on the Mary Washington Hospital campus.
But when federal approval came through last week for vaccines for ages 5–11, Fernando thought “it was important for this age group, which can be a little more hesitant,” to be able to go to “a place they know and an environment where they’re comfortable.”
That’s why staff members set bouquets of brightly colored, star-shaped balloons outside the entrance to the office. About 80 children were signed up, and as they came through with their parents in waves of 10 kids each, some went to colorful chairs in the waiting room or the hallways. Others marched into the “carrot” or “blueberry” rooms, so named for their vibrant hues.
As Erwin and Nurse Alexis Day bounced from one place to another to give the shots, Fernando and her father, retired anesthesiologist Dr. Neville Fernando, monitored the children for reactions. Then, after each wave came through, the Fernando doctors wiped down chairs and doorknobs and changed the papers covering exam tables.
Dr. Nimali Fernando also gave out plenty of hugs and high-fives. Taylor Breen was so glad both of her boys got their shots that she hugged them, the nurse, the doctor.
“I’m so relieved, I feel like I could cry,” she said.
Other parents shared that sentiment.
Dylan Krushinski, 5, was the first one through the door of the vaccine clinic, and his mother, Anna, was thrilled that his shot in the arm meant their entire family had been vaccinated. She said she, too, was relieved for her immediate and extended family members, especially going into the holidays.
She’s a school nurse in Stafford County and believes the vaccines “are a positive step in the right direction for our elementary school kids,” if enough of the population gets vaccinated. “It will change how COVID is handled in school.”
State guidelines say students who’ve been vaccinated and have been exposed to a classmate with the virus won’t have to quarantine for two weeks and go back to virtual learning while they’re at home. That was a big deal for Collin Temple, 11, who said he’s quarantined three times this school year.
“I’d rather be in school because I can actually interact with people,” he said.
His younger brother Alexander, 9, didn’t share his enthusiasm. “I really didn’t want to get it,” he said, nodding his head yes when asked if his mother made him.
Shannon Temple said her family believes in the science of vaccines and she’d rather have her sons deal with a little bit of post-vaccine discomfort than get really sick. Plus, she’s ready to be done with masks, social distancing and quarantines.
Kelly Traywick said the same after her 6-year-old son James got his shot. “I am hoping this is the beginning of the end” of the pandemic,” she said.
James Traywick had the best description of the vaccine. “It feels a little hurtish,” he said, “like a little bit of water and a little hurt. It wasn’t too bad.”
Anika Narayana, almost 6, said she didn’t feel a thing. As she waited during her 15-minute observation period, she proudly announced: “I didn’t even cry.”
A few youngsters did. The anticipation can be worse than the shot itself, Nurse Day said.
“They get really anxious beforehand and once they get it, they’re like, ‘That’s it?” she said.
And that’s exactly how Dontae Kizzie, 9, reacted. He was at the clinic for both COVID and flu vaccines—Nurse Erwin said it’s less traumatic that way and to give the shots with no delay. After the first needle went in, the tears came down. After the second shot, Dontae’s mother, Nicole, comforted him and he seemed to be expecting another jab.
“Wait, wait, that’s it?” he asked as she used her thumbs to wipe away his tears.
A split-second later, he was ready for more important matters, like scrolling through games. “Can I have your phone?” he asked his mother, memories of the shots already fading.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425