Spotsylvania pediatrician offers 'super, joyful' vaccine clinic for kids

As he and his mother left home to get his COVID-19 vaccine, Parker Breen needed “a little extra help being brave,” so the 5-year-old put on his royal blue superhero cape.

After his older brother Noah—who proudly announced his age as 6 3/4—got his shot in the arm, Parker looked like he wished his cape could help him fly out of the doctor’s office. He hopped off the exam table, headed to the corner and repeatedly scurried out of the reach of his mother, Taylor Breen.

Then, the superhero in him seemed to take control. Saying, “I got this,” Parker climbed back up on the table and followed the directions of Nurse Trina Erwin. She told him to “blow, blow, blow” like he was blowing out a birthday candle as the needle quickly entered his left arm.

Once done, Parker leapt off the table again, but this time he was pumping his fists and doing a happy dance with his feet.

“I want a Band-Aid,” he called out happily and his mother gave him a big hug.

“I knew you could do it,” she said.

“And you didn’t even scream this time,” his older brother chimed in.