Spotsylvania planners delay vote on Crucible

Hughes avoided specifics, saying all he knows are plans call for “large tourism destinations that would have lots of daily users in an entertainment environment.”

A man involved with developers who want to build a “mini town center” mixed-use development called Thornburg Village next to the Crucible parcel, spoke during the public hearing.

He opposed the security facility, saying it won’t fit in that area and added that the mixed-use development would bring in more annual tax revenue.

John Garman, an owner of Radio Reconnaissance Technologies Inc., told the commission Crucible would be a good neighbor and would help bring in government agencies to fill local office space.

He also touted Crucible’s safety record over its two decades in Stafford, saying there have been no incidents. He added that the company hired a professional to design the Spotsylvania facility to keep it safe and mitigate noise.

Garman also noted that the company eased back on the caliber of weapons it would use, keeping them more in line with what hunters use.

He said the company had a study done that showed property values around the Stafford facility increased, and there has been commercial growth.