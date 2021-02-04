Spotsylvania planners delay vote on Crucible

A proposed military-style training facility met two avenues of opposition at Wednesday night’s public hearing in Spotsylvania County: neighbors with noise and safety concerns, and officials who say the complex doesn’t mesh with the county’s vision for the Thornburg area.
Radio Reconnaissance Technologies Inc., which has operated a training facility in southern Stafford County for more than 20 years called Crucible, wants to build a complex on more than 70 acres it owns near the intersection of U.S. 1, Mudd Tavern and Morris roads.
Crucible focuses on training for “specialized, high-risk environments,” and those with the U.S. government, Department of Defense and other federal agencies and multinational corporations, according to its website.
The Spotsylvania facility would include an open-air firing range, a road course and buildings for training.
To build the facility, Crucible needs the property rezoned and special-use permit approvals from the county. The county’s Planning Commission held two public hearings Wednesday at the Marshall Center, one for rezoning and the other for the permits.
More than three dozen people spoke or sent in comments about the proposal. Most of the commenters opposed the proposed facility, but several people spoke in favor of the project.
County staff recommended denying the project, citing safety and noise concerns and noting that the facility doesn’t fit with future plans for the Thornburg area.
After several hours of presentations and comments, the Planning Commission voted to delay a decision until its March 3 meeting. The commission will recommend approval or disapproval of the rezoning and special-use permits.
Planning Commission member Jennifer Maddox made the motion to delay the vote, saying the commission and county staff need time “to address all the comments that we heard” and the questions raised.
Leon Hughes, the county’s director of planning and zoning, described the project plans and staff findings prior to the public hearings.
Hughes told commissioners that the county is investing in upgrades for the Thornburg area, such as widening Mudd Tavern Road, to prepare for more residential and commercial growth.
He said the county is revising its Comprehensive Plan, which sees Thornburg as a tourism center . The area also falls in the county’s primary development boundary, which calls for dense residential and commercial growth.
Planning Commissioner Jacob Lane questioned the tourism aspect of the plan, asking if the county is hoping to draw something akin to Six Flags or a water park.
Hughes avoided specifics, saying all he knows are plans call for “large tourism destinations that would have lots of daily users in an entertainment environment.”
A man involved with developers who want to build a “mini town center” mixed-use development called Thornburg Village next to the Crucible parcel, spoke during the public hearing.
He opposed the security facility, saying it won’t fit in that area and added that the mixed-use development would bring in more annual tax revenue.
John Garman, an owner of Radio Reconnaissance Technologies Inc., told the commission Crucible would be a good neighbor and would help bring in government agencies to fill local office space.
He also touted Crucible’s safety record over its two decades in Stafford, saying there have been no incidents. He added that the company hired a professional to design the Spotsylvania facility to keep it safe and mitigate noise.
Garman also noted that the company eased back on the caliber of weapons it would use, keeping them more in line with what hunters use.
He said the company had a study done that showed property values around the Stafford facility increased, and there has been commercial growth.
Residents who live around the Crucible property dominated the public comment period, with most saying they support the work Crucible does but they don’t think it’s the right location.
Garman said he thinks people have heard “some bad things” about what could happen, but they’ve been misinformed.
Stephan Picard, a retired U.S. Army colonel whose home is near the site, also spoke against the proposal, zeroing in on safety. He said the open-air firing range would be unsafe, calling 20-foot berms a “ludicrous” measure to protect against stray bullets.
A stray bullet from the facility might be a “million to one chance, but it can happen,” he said, adding that there are more than 800 homes around the Crucible property.
Once the Planning Commission votes on the proposal, it will go to the Board of Supervisors, which has the final say.
Supervisor Kevin Marshall, who represents the district where the facility is proposed, has said he does not support the Crucible project, saying it isn’t a good fit for that area.
