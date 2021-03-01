Spotsylvania planners expected to make Crucible recommendation Wednesday

Earlier this month, the Spotsylvania County Planning Commission heard the pros and cons of a proposed military-style training facility in Thornburg, but wanted more time to make a decision on rezoning and special-use permits.
The commission is set to vote on the proposal at Wednesday’s meeting, which starts at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Holbert building.
Radio Reconnaissance Technologies Inc., which has operated a training facility in southern Stafford County for more than 20 years called Crucible, wants to to relocate to a new complex it is seeking permission to build on more than 70 acres it owns near the intersection of U.S. 1 and Mudd Tavern and Morris roads.
Crucible focuses on training for “specialized, high-risk environments,” and those with the U.S. government, Department of Defense and other federal agencies and multinational corporations, according to its website.
The Spotsylvania facility would include an open-air firing range, a road course and buildings for training.
To build the facility, Crucible needs the property rezoned and special-use permit approvals from the county.
At the Feb. 3 public hearing, more than three dozen people spoke or sent in comments about the proposal. Most of the commenters, who live near the site, opposed the proposed facility, although several people spoke in favor of the project.
Those who oppose the facility said they weren’t against the project, but questioned the location. They said it would ruin their quality of life and hurt property values.
John Garman, an owner of Radio Reconnaissance Technologies Inc., told the commission the facility would be a good neighbor and bring business to the community. He also touted the company’s unblemished safety record while in Stafford.
The Planning Commission's recommendation goes to the Board of Supervisors, which has the final say.
Supervisor Kevin Marshall, who represents the district where the facility is proposed, has said he does not support the Crucible project and does not think it is a good fit for that area.
The meeting will be livestreamed online and televised on local cable stations.
