Spotsylvania planners expected to make Crucible recommendation Wednesday

Earlier this month, the Spotsylvania County Planning Commission heard the pros and cons of a proposed military-style training facility in Thornburg, but wanted more time to make a decision on rezoning and special-use permits.

The commission is set to vote on the proposal at Wednesday’s meeting, which starts at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Holbert building.

Radio Reconnaissance Technologies Inc., which has operated a training facility in southern Stafford County for more than 20 years called Crucible, wants to to relocate to a new complex it is seeking permission to build on more than 70 acres it owns near the intersection of U.S. 1 and Mudd Tavern and Morris roads.

Crucible focuses on training for “specialized, high-risk environments,” and those with the U.S. government, Department of Defense and other federal agencies and multinational corporations, according to its website.

The Spotsylvania facility would include an open-air firing range, a road course and buildings for training.

To build the facility, Crucible needs the property rezoned and special-use permit approvals from the county.