Spotsylvania planners need more time for public input on proposed RV park on Lake Anna

The Lake Anna RV park special-use permit proposal will need at least one more meeting for letters to be read into the record by Spotsylvania County staff.
The proposal calls for a camp or park with amenities to serve 300 recreational vehicles on 135 acres along Lake Anna in the county’s Livingston District.
The Planning Commission's public hearing continued Wednesday evening, with staff reading 80 emailed comments and hearing from one speaker. All commenters opposed the proposal, continuing the mass opposition by residents and others.
One emailer said the “concept of the proposed RV park violates so many of the fundamental tenants of Lake Anna, and if it proceeds will forever damage the values originally established by the county for the lake."
That homeowner, and many of the other email commenters, laid out a list of 13 problems with the RV park, which include exacerbating the harmful algae bloom problems at the lake, impacting the ecosystem, devaluing properties and causing traffic and boating safety issues.
Similar opposition to the proposal was raised at the initial public hearing in November. Presentations by staff and the applicant and public comments took up the bulk of the meeting time, followed by county staff reading mailed and emailed comments into the record. The Planning Commissioners adjourned shortly after midnight and continued the public hearing to Dec, 1.
The Planning Commission agreed to end the Wednesday meeting at 10 p.m. if not all comments were read into the record. The meeting ended with about 62 comments remaining to be read. Those comments will be read at the next meeting, on Jan. 5. The applicant will then have time to reply, followed by commissioners determining whether to recommend approval to the Board of Supervisors.
Residents who sent comments said such a large, high-density commercial development does not fit with the rural setting, a key reason many of them bought property in that part of the county.
Commenters were concerned about how the RV park could impact the local aquifer. Septic impacts are another concern, with residents pointing out the proposed location is “ground zero” for some of the worst harmful algae blooms.
Comments also mentioned potential boating safety problems on the lake, as well as safety concerns with RVs being hauled on the narrow, local roads.
The property is located along Days Bridge Road near U.S. 522. The Upper Pamunkey Branch of the lake runs along the southern border of the property, with farmland and large residential lots north and east of the site. The property’s west boundary runs along undeveloped land in Orange County.
The property is in a Resort Agricultural District, but, according to county staff, the site is designated rural residential on the future land-use map in the Comprehensive Plan.
The RV Park plans show a street layout with three cul-de-sacs. The park would include a marina and dock, a swimming pool, two amphitheaters and a wastewater treatment system.
