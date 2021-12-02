Spotsylvania planners need more time for public input on proposed RV park on Lake Anna

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Planning Commission agreed to end the Wednesday meeting at 10 p.m. if not all comments were read into the record. The meeting ended with about 62 comments remaining to be read. Those comments will be read at the next meeting, on Jan. 5. The applicant will then have time to reply, followed by commissioners determining whether to recommend approval to the Board of Supervisors.

Residents who sent comments said such a large, high-density commercial development does not fit with the rural setting, a key reason many of them bought property in that part of the county.

Commenters were concerned about how the RV park could impact the local aquifer. Septic impacts are another concern, with residents pointing out the proposed location is “ground zero” for some of the worst harmful algae blooms.

Comments also mentioned potential boating safety problems on the lake, as well as safety concerns with RVs being hauled on the narrow, local roads.

The property is located along Days Bridge Road near U.S. 522. The Upper Pamunkey Branch of the lake runs along the southern border of the property, with farmland and large residential lots north and east of the site. The property’s west boundary runs along undeveloped land in Orange County.