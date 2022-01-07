Spotsylvania planners reschedule hearing on proposed RV park

A makeup date has been set for Spotsylvania County Planning Commission’s public hearing on a proposed RV park at Lake Anna.
The hearing had already been extended because of a high volume of letters sent in. This week’s meeting on the proposal was postponed because of snow.
The Planning Commission will continue reading letters on the proposal at its Jan. 19 meeting.
The proposal calls for a special-use permit to open a camp or recreational area with 300 recreational vehicle sites and other amenities on 135 acres along Lake Anna in the county’s Livingston District.
The 13,000-acre manmade lake, which cools the Dominion Virginia Energy North Anna nuclear power plant, encompasses Spotsylvania, Orange and Louisa counties. The property is located along Days Bridge Road near U.S. 522.
The Upper Pamunkey Branch of the lake runs along the southern border of the property, with farmland and large residential lots north and east of the site. The property’s west boundary runs along undeveloped land in Orange County.
Residents who sent in comments said such a large, high-density commercial development does not fit in with the rural setting, a key reason many of them bought property in that area of the lake.
Other concerns include effects the RV park could have on the aquifer that serves the rural area. Septic impacts are another concern, with residents pointing out that area of the lake is “ground zero” for some of the worst harmful algae blooms that have formed at the lake the past several years.
Comments also focused on potential boating safety problems on the lake, as well as road safety concerns over RVs being hauled on the narrow rural roads in the area.
At the November meeting, the applicant’s attorney said they would comply with all of the regulations of a special-use permit, should the county grant one, including conducting studies that could terminate the proposal.
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436