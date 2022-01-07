Spotsylvania planners reschedule hearing on proposed RV park

A makeup date has been set for Spotsylvania County Planning Commission’s public hearing on a proposed RV park at Lake Anna.

The hearing had already been extended because of a high volume of letters sent in. This week’s meeting on the proposal was postponed because of snow.

The Planning Commission will continue reading letters on the proposal at its Jan. 19 meeting.

The proposal calls for a special-use permit to open a camp or recreational area with 300 recreational vehicle sites and other amenities on 135 acres along Lake Anna in the county’s Livingston District.

The 13,000-acre manmade lake, which cools the Dominion Virginia Energy North Anna nuclear power plant, encompasses Spotsylvania, Orange and Louisa counties. The property is located along Days Bridge Road near U.S. 522.

The Upper Pamunkey Branch of the lake runs along the southern border of the property, with farmland and large residential lots north and east of the site. The property’s west boundary runs along undeveloped land in Orange County.