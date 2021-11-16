Spotsylvania Planning Commission holding public hearing on proposed RV park

The Spotsylvania County Planning Commission is set to hold a public hearing Wednesday night on a special-use permit for a proposed RV campground resort that already faces opposition from residents and the Lake Anna Civic Association.
The proposal calls for a special-use “Camp of Recreational Ground with 300 recreational vehicle sites and related amenities” on a 135.08-acre site along Lake Anna in the county’s Livingston District.
The 13,000-acre manmade lake, which cools the Dominion Virginia Energy North Anna nuclear power plant, encompasses Spotsylvania, Orange and Louisa counties.
The property is located along Days Bridge Road near U.S. 522. The Upper Pamunkey Branch of the lake runs along the southern border of the property, with farmland and large residential lots north and east of the site. The property’s west boundary runs along undeveloped land in Orange County.
The property is in a Resort Agricultural District, but, according to county staff, the site is designated rural residential on the future land-use map in the Comprehensive Plan.
Greg Baker, president of the Lake Anna Civic Association, said the group usually works with developers and has no issues with RVs coming to the area, but he said the applicants have been “disingenuous” and are “skirting the rules on density” for homes where residents prefer the rural setting.
He said half of association’s more than 800 members responded to a petition, with 93 percent opposed to the proposed RV park. A recent change.org petition against the proposal got more than 1,000 signatures in 24 hours.
The RV park originally was an Orange County project, but switched to Spotsylvania after a 2020 boundary line adjustment between the counties.
Before the boundary line change, the Orange Planning Commission recommended denial of an special use permit request for the park. The Maryland-based applicants, Jeffrey Hayden and Trey Wills, then filed for a special use permit in Spotsylvania.
Spotsylvania’s planning staff recommends the permit request be denied.
Staff cited potential environmental impact, primarily the harmful algae, as a key concern, along with road impacts caused by increased traffic and potential noise issues with the two proposed amphitheaters on the site.
Harmful algae blooms, leading to no-swim advisories, have plagued the lake the past four years, primarily in the North Anna and Pamunkey branches, from the upper to lower areas. The lake at the RV park site is one of the areas with harmful algae, and continues to be under a no-swim advisory.
As part of the Spotsylvania special use permit, Orange Board of Supervisor James White sent a letter to the Spotsylvania planners expressing his and the county’s opposition to the RV park. In the Nov. 9 letter, White said the proposed RV park is not aligned with the county’s Comprehensive Plan, adding that the project is in an area where the lake has “outstanding issues with harmful algae blooms” along with concerns about “water and sewer impacts and increased traffic on Route 522.”
The Lake Anna Civic Association has cited the same issues as the Orange supervisor, and the potential impact to the already impaired lake is a key concern, according to Baker. He called that area of the lake as one of the worst “hot spots” for harmful algae.
Baker said the RV park, with a 49-slip dock, would be sending boats into the lake where it is narrow and shallow and the boats would kick up sediment high in phosphorus, which is a key ingredient in the algae blooms. He said the park’s 300 RVs and the septic impact would also exacerbate the algae bloom problems.
“This is throwing fuel on the fire,” Baker said.
Baker believes another issue should at least delay any action by the county.
The recent death of Supervisor Barry Jett left the Livingston District without a representative. The board recently voted to hold a special election in February.
Baker said it would be a “travesty” if the county addresses the special use permit before another supervisor is in place.
The public hearing will be held at 7 p.m. at the Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road.
