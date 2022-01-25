Spotsylvania Planning Commission urges supervisors to reject proposed RV park

A proposed RV park has been given a thumbs down by the Spotsylvania County Planning Commission.

The commission recommended denial of a special-use permit for the 300-space RV park at its meeting last week. The vote last Wednesday followed the conclusion of a public hearing that had to be extended across three separate meetings because of the number of citizen comments and letters sent to the county.

The project now goes to the Board of Supervisors, which has the final say on the project. The board doesn’t plan to take action until after a Feb. 15 special election to fill the seat left vacant since the death last fall of Supervisor Barry Jett, who represented the Livingston District where the RV park would be located.

The proposal calls for a special-use permit to open a camping and recreation site with the recreational vehicle sites and related amenities, including a pool and amphitheaters, on a 135-acre site along Lake Anna.

The 13,000-acre manmade lake, which cools the Dominion Virginia Energy North Anna nuclear power plant, is bordered by Spotsylvania, Orange and Louisa counties.