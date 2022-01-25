Spotsylvania Planning Commission urges supervisors to reject proposed RV park

A proposed RV park has been given a thumbs down by the Spotsylvania County Planning Commission.
The commission recommended denial of a special-use permit for the 300-space RV park at its meeting last week. The vote last Wednesday followed the conclusion of a public hearing that had to be extended across three separate meetings because of the number of citizen comments and letters sent to the county.
The project now goes to the Board of Supervisors, which has the final say on the project. The board doesn’t plan to take action until after a Feb. 15 special election to fill the seat left vacant since the death last fall of Supervisor Barry Jett, who represented the Livingston District where the RV park would be located.
The proposal calls for a special-use permit to open a camping and recreation site with the recreational vehicle sites and related amenities, including a pool and amphitheaters, on a 135-acre site along Lake Anna.
The 13,000-acre manmade lake, which cools the Dominion Virginia Energy North Anna nuclear power plant, is bordered by Spotsylvania, Orange and Louisa counties.
The property is located along Days Bridge Road near U.S. 522. The Upper Pamunkey Branch of the lake runs along the southern border of the property, with farmland and large residential lots north and east of the site. The property’s west boundary runs along undeveloped land in Orange.
The property is in a Resort Agricultural District, but, according to county staff, the site is designated rural residential on the future land-use map in the Comprehensive Plan.
Nearly all of the residents who commented on the proposal oppose the project.
In comments over the three meetings, residents cited concerns over environmental impacts, both to the lake and surrounding properties. They also are concerned the park could create traffic and boating safety problems while also being contrary to the rural nature of the area.
Speaking for the developers, Louisa-based attorney Torrey Williams repeated what he said at the first public hearing meeting, telling the Planning Commission that the developer accepts conditions set by county staff.
If the developers can’t meet those conditions, he said the project won’t happen.
Spotsylvania’s planning staff recommended the permit request be denied, but added that if the commission recommended approval, a list of 35 conditions should be required. Those conditions include restricting the project to 300 campsites with none being used for permanent stays by any one occupant, limiting the number of boat slips, along with other requirements regarding water quality, sewage systems and traffic impacts.
The Planning Commission added several other conditions, including no boat rentals for visitors and restricting boat slips to 30.
The commission also added a condition that the Board of Supervisors consider requiring the developer to establish a decommissioning plan, which would require the developer to handle any costs to restore the site should the project fail or cause damage to the area.
