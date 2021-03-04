Spotsylvania Planning Commission votes against Crucible plan

A month ago, the Spotsylvania Planning Commission wanted more time to make a recommendation on a proposal to build a military-style training facility in the southern part of the county.
At Wednesday night’s meeting, there was no hesitation as planning commissioners unanimously recommended that the Board of Supervisors deny Radio Reconnaissance Technologies Inc.’s plan to build the Crucible.
The commission did not discuss any issues and declined to offer any alternatives on the proposal for the Board of Supervisors, which will determine the Crucible’s fate.
Supervisor Kevin Marshall, who represents the district where the facility is proposed, has said he does not support the Crucible project and does not think it is a good fit for that area.
At the Feb. 3 Planning Commission public hearing, more than three dozen people spoke or sent in comments, and most were opposed to the project. The Planning Commission members spoke unfavorably about the proposal, but said they wanted more time to go over the information and comments.
Residents who oppose the facility said they weren’t against the project, but questioned the location. They said it would ruin their quality of life and hurt property values.
Radio Reconnaissance Technologies Inc., which has operated a training facility in southern Stafford County for more than 20 years called Crucible, wants to relocate to a new complex on more than 70 acres it owns near the intersection of U.S. 1 and Mudd Tavern and Morris roads.
Crucible focuses on training for U.S. government, Department of Defense and other federal agencies, as well as multinational corporations, according to its website. The Spotsylvania proposal includes an open-air firing range, a road course and buildings for training.
To build the facility, Crucible needs the property rezoned and special-use permit approvals from the county.
John Garman, an owner of Radio Reconnaissance Technologies, told the commission at the Feb. 3 hearing that the facility would be a safe, good neighbor and bring business to the community. He also touted the company’s unblemished safety record while in Stafford.
