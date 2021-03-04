Spotsylvania Planning Commission votes against Crucible plan

A month ago, the Spotsylvania Planning Commission wanted more time to make a recommendation on a proposal to build a military-style training facility in the southern part of the county.

At Wednesday night’s meeting, there was no hesitation as planning commissioners unanimously recommended that the Board of Supervisors deny Radio Reconnaissance Technologies Inc.’s plan to build the Crucible.

The commission did not discuss any issues and declined to offer any alternatives on the proposal for the Board of Supervisors, which will determine the Crucible’s fate.

Supervisor Kevin Marshall, who represents the district where the facility is proposed, has said he does not support the Crucible project and does not think it is a good fit for that area.

At the Feb. 3 Planning Commission public hearing, more than three dozen people spoke or sent in comments, and most were opposed to the project. The Planning Commission members spoke unfavorably about the proposal, but said they wanted more time to go over the information and comments.

Residents who oppose the facility said they weren’t against the project, but questioned the location. They said it would ruin their quality of life and hurt property values.