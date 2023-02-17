In a work session at Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting, staff said developers are interested in building data centers in Spotsylvania County, a possibility that meshes with the stated goals of elected officials.

But it may not be as simple as approving any proposal that comes down the pike. Water and electricity usage are key concerns, as are noise and heat effects on areas near the data centers.

Data centers are server farms for cloud computing that are generally large facilities — 500,000 to 1 million square feet — filled and with computer equipment, county long-range planner Jacob Pastwik told supervisors.

He said there are some opportunities to build data centers in the county’s primary development boundary, but there also could be space available for large sites on the periphery of that area, where residential development is less dense.

But that approach has challenges, primarily with access to water and electricity, both of which are heavily used by data centers. If data centers are proposed outside the primary development boundary, public hearings would be required for rezoning.

Data centers are considered offices in Spotsylvania, but they do not operate like typical businesses. Data centers have relatively small staffs and cause little impact on traffic. But the facilities draw heavily on electricity and water to run and cool the equipment.

Assistant County Administrator Ben Loveday said the county has looked at what other jurisdictions have done to help develop a plan for data centers.

Loveday said the county could require permits to manage water usage with limits and reporting requirements. Another option would have such businesses retrofit facilities for reuse of non-potable wastewater, which would otherwise be dumped into the river.

Noise is another issue with data centers — not volume, necessarily, but a constant hum that can emanate from the buildings.

Staff recommended that the county require noise studies prior to permit approval and use building design rules, setbacks and buffers to mitigate noise problems.

Electricity consumption by data centers could be offset by having the businesses use renewable energy on site, staff suggested.

Data centers also have a potential issue with a “heat island effect,” which increases the temperature around such facilities. County staff offered solutions to help avoid that problem, including the use of light-colored or reflective roofs.

Building heights also could be an issue, as data center facilities often are tall.

The staff report warned that with technology may advance to the point that data centers might no longer be viable businesses. To mitigate issues from that possibility, staff recommended being flexible with designs to allow smooth transitions should those businesses be phased out in the future.

County staff recommended various Comprehensive Plan amendments, which include recognizing data centers as a targeted industry with fiscal benefits and low impact on public facilities; establishing a preference for data centers to be located within the primary development boundary and close to electrical line corridors; noise guidelines; and consideration of keeping data centers within a one-mile perimeter of the primary development boundary.

Supervisors approved of the presentation and staff’s recommendations, with several emphasizing that they want to make sure the county’s water supply is protected from overuse by data centers.

Loveday noted that the county has plenty of water now, and is in the process of expanding the water system.

Supervisor Tim McLaughlin warned that the county should be careful not to “over-regulate” such businesses because it could lead some to seek other localities.

Supervisor Deborah Frazier liked the idea of looking ahead and being flexible with the data center sites for “when, not if” technology advances make them obsolete.

Supervisor Chris Yakabouski wanted staff to make sure data centers don’t threaten the county’s water sources in case of a drought. He also wants the county to establish decommissioning guidelines should data centers eventually go out of business.

The county should consider code amendments that could make the permitting and construction processes easier, Supervisor Kevin Marshall said. He suggested the companies should be able to store the reusable water on site. Also, he said the county could encourage renewable energy on site and building modifications to handle noise issues.

Marshall also tried to assuage concerns of data centers becoming obsolete, repeating a comment he saw in a news article in which an official said if technological advances reduce the size of computer servers to the size of teacups “they would have in Northern Virginia buildings full of teacups.”

Staff will fine-tune the Comprehensive Plan amendments prior to public hearings with the Planning Commission and the Board of Supervisors.