Spotsylvania County officials, eager to take advantage of potential growth in data center construction, are trying to plan ahead.

Their efforts include adjusting the county’s Comprehensive Plan.

Following a staff presentation Wednesday night, the county Planning Commission agreed to schedule public hearings to make amendments to the Comprehensive Plan specific to data centers.

County officials have been catching up during the first half of the year to learn more about data centers as developers show interest in constructing the large buildings that house computer servers to support online businesses and cloud computing.

“We are new to the data center way of life here, so we’ve done a lot of research, site visits,” county Planning Director Kimberly Pomatto told the planning commission Wednesday. She said the Comprehensive Plan amendments will help the county establish “the measuring stick that staff uses” to analyze data center projects.

The Board of Supervisors approved a rezoning for a potential data center development in March.

That rezoning will allow a developer to build a “techno campus” on property on 314 acres between U.S. 1 and Interstate 95 in Thornburg. The proposal calls for a 2.9 million-square-foot “corporate technology campus,” north of the Mudd Tavern and Morris Road intersection on property that borders U.S. 1, Riverview Elementary, Thornburg Middle, Hickory Ridge Road and North Roxbury Mill Road.

During hearings on the techno campus, residents, the Board of Supervisors and the Planning Commission raised concerns about potential issues.

The Comprehensive Plan amendments focus on those factors, including traffic impacts, noise mitigation and studies on sound produced by data centers, buffer zones and alternatives for the data centers’ water-based cooling systems.

The amendments also emphasize that data centers are “an economic development interest” and seek to add “data center-centric land use policies.”

The county plans to hone the amendments to keep data centers within one mile of its primary development boundary and near power lines, because of the high amount of electricity data centers use.

“This gives the county the most teeth during that enabling process” for data center proposals, Pomatto said of the Comprehensive Plan amendments.

“I would like a data center, because it beats houses and people, with all their needs,” Berkeley District planning commissioner Jennifer Maddox said during the meeting.