Spotsylvania public hearings set for camping, development

The county staff-proposed changes mimic state code on camping, and would allow people to camp on their own property and for RVs to park at Walmart. The amended ordinance would still include restrictions, allowing no more than two campers in one location and for no longer than 14 days within a 60-day period.

Mixed-use development

The other public hearing will address a proposed rezoning of 13.69 acres from commercial to mixed use for an age-restricted development.

The property is located at the intersection of Spotsylvania Avenue and Market Street, between the Goodwill building and the Lee Hill shopping center.

The applicant, Alexandria-based Bonaventure Investments, wants to build up to 50 townhouses and a four-story building with 147 apartments. An additional three and a half acres are set aside for a hotel, restaurant and office space.

The townhouses must have one resident who is at least 55 years old. They would be built adjacent to The Meadows, a neighborhood with detached homes.

The apartment building is intended to be a senior community, designated for residents at least 62 years old. The apartment building would include a restaurant on the first floor.