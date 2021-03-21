Spotsylvania public hearings set for camping, development

Spotsylvania County supervisors will hold a pair of public hearings next week, one on amendments to the county’s camping code and another focused on an age-restricted, mixed-use townhouse and apartment development project.
Supervisors will tackle a 1980s ordinance banning camping, something that surprised county officials after the issue came up late last year. The 1984 ordinance makes camping “unlawful within the county except at those state and federal parks with camping facilities, Indian Acres, Wilderness Camping Resorts and other county-approved commercial camping facilities.”
County staff amended the ordinance and presented changes to the Planning Commission earlier this month. Commissioners recommended striking the ordinance entirely, which the Board of Supervisors will consider to make the final decision.
No innocent campers have been charged, but a violation of the ordinance is a Class 1 misdemeanor, which includes a fine up to $1,000. The county enforces the ordinance only if a complaint is filed.
The issue arose in the winter after a county family’s house was damaged by fire and a friend let them stay in an RV on his property. A neighbor later complained to the county.
Planning Commission members said the county doesn’t need to have the ordinance, explaining that the state can handle camping-related issues and the Sheriff’s Office can deal with trespassers.
The county staff-proposed changes mimic state code on camping, and would allow people to camp on their own property and for RVs to park at Walmart. The amended ordinance would still include restrictions, allowing no more than two campers in one location and for no longer than 14 days within a 60-day period.
Mixed-use development
The other public hearing will address a proposed rezoning of 13.69 acres from commercial to mixed use for an age-restricted development.
The property is located at the intersection of Spotsylvania Avenue and Market Street, between the Goodwill building and the Lee Hill shopping center.
The applicant, Alexandria-based Bonaventure Investments, wants to build up to 50 townhouses and a four-story building with 147 apartments. An additional three and a half acres are set aside for a hotel, restaurant and office space.
The townhouses must have one resident who is at least 55 years old. They would be built adjacent to The Meadows, a neighborhood with detached homes.
The apartment building is intended to be a senior community, designated for residents at least 62 years old. The apartment building would include a restaurant on the first floor.
While the property is zoned commercial, the county’s Comprehensive Plan designates the parcel as mixed-use in its future land use map.
The Planning Commission recommended approval of the project.
County staff also recommends approval of the project, saying in a report for the public hearing that the proposal “has the potential to exchange a former zoned commercial space that has been vacant for a number of years into a viable mixed use development.”
The applicant has agreed to several proffers, including cash contributions for public safety and Parks and Recreation impacts as well as an indoor pool and indoor fitness centers.
Bonaventure Investments has another big project in the county. The company will build an apartment complex on the site once occupied by Sears at the Spotsylvania Towne Centre.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m., and can be attended or watched on local television stations or online.
While residents are allowed to attend the meeting, comments also can be filed through the county’s website or by placing written comments in the Treasurer’s office drop box outside the Holbert Building at 9104 Courthouse Road.
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436