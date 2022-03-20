Spotsylvania redistricting public hearing set for Tuesday

Like other localities, Spotsylvania County is in the process of redrawing local voting districts.

Part of that process includes public hearings, and the Board of Supervisors is scheduled to hold one on redistricting during Tuesday's meeting. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the Holbert Building on Courthouse Road.

The redrawn districts will result in changes for some voters and could affect members of the Board of Supervisors and School Board.

The required changes to the seven districts is related to population growth in the county since 2010, when there were 122,397 residents. The 2020 U.S. Census counted 140,708 county residents.

According to the census, two of Spotsylvania’s seven districts led the county in growth between 2010 and 2020.

The Lee Hill District population increased by 5,125 (29.6%) while the Battlefield District grew by 4,312 residents (24.54%).

The Courtland District increased by 2,259 people, (13.11%). The Berkeley District added 2,169 residents (12.55%); Livingston added 2,196 residents (12.46%); Chancellor increased by 1,299 (7.4%); and Salem added 951 residents (5.34%).

The county’s target population for each district is 20,101. Two districts have more residents than the target figure: Battlefield (21,886) and Lee Hill (22,440).

County staff developed four scenarios for redrawn districts. Maps and other information can be found on the county website.

In the first option, Chancellor would incorporate a small portion of the Courtland District. The Salem District would take a small part of the Battlefield District, and Battlefield would take two small portions of the Lee Hill District. The Berkeley District also would take in a part of Lee Hill.

The second scenario has Courtland incorporating a small part of Chancellor, with Chancellor gaining a relatively large chunk of the northern section of Livingston. Salem also would take a part of Livingston. Livingston, in turn, would take a slice of Berkeley. Battlefield and Lee Hill would cede portions to Berkeley.

In the third scenario, Chancellor takes more of Courtland, which would gain part of Battlefield. Salem would gain a small part of Battlefield, which would incorporate a portion of Lee Hill. Lee Hill would gain a different portion of Berkeley. Berkeley would gain part of Lee Hill. Livingston does not change in this scenario.

The fourth option has the most changes.

Chancellor would take a small portion of Courtland and a bigger chunk of Livingston. Livingston would gain a portion of Berkeley. Salem would gain a portion of Livingston and a small section of Chancellor. Battlefield would lose a portion near Fredericksburg that would go to Lee Hill, with Battlefield gaining a southern portion of Lee Hill. Berkeley also would gain a portion of Lee Hill.

