Spotsylvania redistricting will adjust local voting districts for population growth

Spotsylvania County is undertaking a required effort to redraw its local voting districts, which will result in changes for some voters and could affect members of the Board of Supervisors and School Board.
The required change to the seven districts is related to population growth in the county since 2010, when there were 122,397 residents. The 2020 U.S. Census counted 140,708 county residents.
“This is not something we’re doing of our own initiative—it’s a Constitutional requirement in order for us to balance populations,” Mark Cole, the county’s assistant county administrator, told the Board of Supervisors during a presentation at the Jan. 25 meeting.
According to the presentation, all districts must be in compliance with “laws and judicial decisions relating to racial and ethnic fairness.” They must also contain roughly the same population, within 5 percent of each other while preserving “communities of interest” and retaining “geographic compactness and contiguity.”
County staff has developed four scenarios for redrawn districts. The scenarios will be discussed and fine tuned by county officials before supervisors vote to adopt new district and precinct maps.
As part of the process, the county will host an information meeting, scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 10, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Marshall Center. A public hearing on the redistricting is scheduled for March 22.
Residents also can send comments to the county through an online form, which can be found on a webpage with redistricting information. A link also can be found on the county’s home page (www.spotsylvania.va.us).
According to the Census, two of Spotsylvania’s seven districts led the county in growth between 2010 and 2020.
The Lee Hill District population increased by 5,125 (29.6 percent) while the Battlefield District grew by 4,312 residents (24.54 percent).
The Courtland District increased by 2,259 people, (13.11 percent). The Berkeley District added 2,169 residents (12.55 percent); Livingston added 2,196 residents (12.46 percent); Chancellor increased by 1,299 (7.4 percent); and Salem added 951 residents (5.34 percent).
The county’s target population for each district is 20,101. Two districts have more residents than the target figure, Battlefield (21,886) and Lee Hill (22,440).
The four scenarios prepared by county staff aim to balance the population for the districts. The first scenario has the “least amount of change in it,” Cole told the board.
In the first option, Chancellor would incorporate a small portion of the Courtland District. The Salem District would take a small part of the Battlefield District, and Battlefield would take two small portions of the Lee Hill District. The Berkeley District also would take in a part of Lee Hill.
The second scenario has Courland incorporating a small part of Chancellor, with Chancellor gaining a relatively large chunk of the northern section of Livingston. Salem also would take a part of Livingston. Livingston, in turn, would take a slice of Berkeley. Battlefield and Lee Hill would cede portions to Berkeley.
In the third scenario, Chancellor takes more of Courtland, which would gain part of Battlefield. Salem would gain a small part of Battlefield, which would incorporate a portion of Lee Hill. Lee Hill would gain a different portion of Berkeley. Berkeley would gain part of Lee Hill. Livingston does not change in this scenario.
The fourth option has the most changes. Chancellor would take a small portion of Courtland and a bigger chunk of Livingston. Livingston would gain a portion of Berkeley. Salem would gain a portion of Livingston and a small section of Chancellor. Battlefield would lose a portion near Fredericksburg that would go to Lee Hill, with Battlefield gaining a southern portion of Lee Hill. Berkeley also would gain a portion of Lee Hill.
