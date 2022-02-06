Spotsylvania redistricting will adjust local voting districts for population growth

Spotsylvania County is redrawing its seven district lines to conform to population growth.

Spotsylvania County is undertaking a required effort to redraw its local voting districts, which will result in changes for some voters and could affect members of the Board of Supervisors and School Board.

The required change to the seven districts is related to population growth in the county since 2010, when there were 122,397 residents. The 2020 U.S. Census counted 140,708 county residents.

“This is not something we’re doing of our own initiative—it’s a Constitutional requirement in order for us to balance populations,” Mark Cole, the county’s assistant county administrator, told the Board of Supervisors during a presentation at the Jan. 25 meeting.

According to the presentation, all districts must be in compliance with “laws and judicial decisions relating to racial and ethnic fairness.” They must also contain roughly the same population, within 5 percent of each other while preserving “communities of interest” and retaining “geographic compactness and contiguity.”

County staff has developed four scenarios for redrawn districts. The scenarios will be discussed and fine tuned by county officials before supervisors vote to adopt new district and precinct maps.