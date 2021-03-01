Spotsylvania Republican Del. Mark Cole won't seek re-election

After nearly two decades in office, Del. Mark Cole, R–Spotsylvania County, has decided not to run for re-election this year.
The U.S. Navy veteran has served in the Virginia House of Delegates since 2002. His current term ends in 2022. Before becoming a delegate, Cole served on the Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors, winning a seat in 1999.
The 62-year-old said in an interview Monday that he talked with family and his doctor, who recommended he cut down on stress, before figuring it was time to end his "tour of duty' as an elected official.
"Running for elected office was never one of my life's plans," Cole said, adding that friends and his Christian faith spurred him to run. "I never thought I'd win."
Cole represents the 88th District, which includes parts of Fredericksburg and parts of Spotsylvania, Stafford and Fauquier counties. He believes now is a good time for him to step aside.
"It's a good Republican district," Cole said.
He said "three or four" people have contacted him to say they are interested in seeking the Republican nomination for the district seat.
"I expect some announcements" soon, he said. "I'm confident there will be several good candidates."
Cole has been Spotsylvania’s assistant county administrator since 2012. Before that, he worked for a defense contractor at Naval Surface Warfare Center in Dahlgren.
In an online post last week on his campaign website, Cole said “now it is time for me to step aside for new leadership and to be able to spend more time with family and friends.”
The note also highlighted his efforts during his time as a delegate.
“I fought hard in support of legislation to give parents more choice in the education of their children, for low taxes, for gun owner rights and funding of our law enforcement professionals,” Cole wrote. He also cited his pro-life stance and support for “traditional marriage.”
Below the note, Cole has a statement seeking GOP contributions in order to deal with “far left Democrats” who “are in control of the Virginia state government in Richmond.”
Cole has been involved in some controversial issues over the years. The most recent involved him signing a letter asking then-Vice President Mike Pence to nullify Virginia’s electors until an audit of the presidential election could be conducted. Del. Dave LaRock, R-Loudoun, wrote the letter, which was also signed by Del. Ronnie Campbell, R-Rockbridge.
In 2016, Cole sponsored a bill restricting public restroom use to a person’s “anatomical sex.” The bill didn’t make it out of committee.
In 2020, he voted against a bill to repeal an old law that prohibited sexual intercourse before marriage. The bill passed.
Cole served as chairman of the House Privileges and Elections Committee before Democrats gained control of the House in 2019. In 2017, Cole sponsored a bill requiring voters to show proof of citizenship, which passed, and he was also instrumental in the creation of a bipartisan redistricting commission approved by voters this year.
