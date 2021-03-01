Spotsylvania Republican Del. Mark Cole won't seek re-election

After nearly two decades in office, Del. Mark Cole, R–Spotsylvania County, has decided not to run for re-election this year.

The U.S. Navy veteran has served in the Virginia House of Delegates since 2002. His current term ends in 2022. Before becoming a delegate, Cole served on the Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors, winning a seat in 1999.

The 62-year-old said in an interview Monday that he talked with family and his doctor, who recommended he cut down on stress, before figuring it was time to end his "tour of duty' as an elected official.

"Running for elected office was never one of my life's plans," Cole said, adding that friends and his Christian faith spurred him to run. "I never thought I'd win."

Cole represents the 88th District, which includes parts of Fredericksburg and parts of Spotsylvania, Stafford and Fauquier counties. He believes now is a good time for him to step aside.

"It's a good Republican district," Cole said.

He said "three or four" people have contacted him to say they are interested in seeking the Republican nomination for the district seat.

"I expect some announcements" soon, he said. "I'm confident there will be several good candidates."

