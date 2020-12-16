 Skip to main content
Spotsylvania reschedules public hearing on renaming Lee Elementary
alert top story

Robert E. Lee Elementary School (copy)

Robert E. Lee Elementary School in Spotsylvania, Va. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.

 Mike Morones / The Free Lance-Star

The Spotsylvania County Public Schools postponed Wednesday evening's public hearing on renaming Robert E. Lee Elementary School. 

The hearing has been rescheduled for Jan. 6. 

"Due to current and impending icy road conditions, the Spotsylvania County School Board Public Hearing scheduled for tonight has been postponed," a notice from the division Wednesday afternoon read. 

The School Board held a public forum earlier this month on taking the Confederate general's name off the school earlier this month. The board approved holding two events to gather public input before voting on the matter. 

