With a federally-mandated floodplain update looming, some Spotsylvania County residents are unhappy, and the Board of Supervisors is considering fee waivers to help with potential costs to challenge the changes.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency released its updated Flood Insurance Rate Map in January 2020.

The county had to approve an ordinance creating a floodplain overlay district, determined by the FEMA maps, in order for residents to be eligible for the National Flood Insurance Program. Federally backed mortgages require flood insurance if a structure on a property is in a floodplain.

The county sent out letters in December 2020 to 2,162 residents whose structures had been “mapped in” to the floodplain, meaning they would have to get flood insurance. There were 234 residents whose structures were removed from the FEMA floodplain map.

The final maps were approved in November 2022 and become effective on Tuesday, May 9.

The county recently sent out a letter to affected residents to notify them of last week’s public hearing on the floodplain update. Also, the Planning Commission held a public hearing in April.

“We’ve received a significant amount of response from citizens,” county Planning Director Kimberly Pomatto told the board about the recent letter sent to impacted residents. Many residents were confused about the language in the FEMA letter.

Pomatto said the county used FEMA’s template and information for the floodplain letters.

She emphasized that property owners in the floodplain with questions should contact their mortgage company to confirm their status.

Property owners mapped into the floodplain can challenge FEMA. Part of the challenge requires a confirmation letter from the county, which carries a $335 fee. Some property owners would also need to pay hundreds more for surveying work and certifications.

During public hearing on the new floodplain map ordinance, several residents spoke about concerns and confusion they’ve experienced since receiving a FEMA letter.

One man said he’s lived on property near, and above, North Anna River his entire life and never had any flooding issues. He’s worried about having to pay to prove his property shouldn’t be in the floodplain.

Another man, who lives near Massaponax Creek, said neither he nor a neighbor received the 2020 letters from FEMA. The man, who doesn’t know if his property is in the floodplain, asked where the maps could be found.

The county has information, including the maps and the appeals process, on its website spotsylvania.va.us/.

Another man also said he didn’t get a 2020 letter, but did receive the recent county letter. He told the board numerous other residents said they haven’t received letters.

He said the county didn’t “meet the legal requirements” for notifying residents. The man asked the county to send a letter correcting information and confirmation letters to affected property owners, at no charge.

Pomatto said the $335 fee was adopted by the board and staff cannot wave them.

But the board can change the fees.

Supervisors criticized FEMA and its process, talked about lowering or waiving fees related to the floodplain changes and considered delaying a vote on the map ordinance.

County Administrator Ed Petrovitch said it would prove more “detrimental” for the board not to approve the ordinance on the FEMA maps. Such a move would make residents, including current floodplain insurance holders, ineligible for the federal insurance program.

Pomatto said there are options to changing the fees and staff could look into it for the board, which could then vote on any changes.

After approving the ordinance, the board decided to have staff look into options and bring it back to them.