Spotsylvania residents voice opposition to Sheetz proposal

One man, a resident of the Estates of Lee’s Parke, echoed what many others said: The station isn’t needed when numerous options are within a few miles and that there are likely negative impacts to nearby residents’ health and their property values.

“Nobody wants to buy a house next to a gas station,” he said.

Residents also said that they weren’t given proper notice prior to a recent Planning Commission public hearing, but county staff said notification letters had been sent on time.

Another nearby resident also echoed another key point against the proposal when she said a gas station doesn’t fit with the rural setting many of them sought.

If the board approves the station, “you are effectively displacing families who will feel compelled to move,” she said.

She suggested the board consider other approved businesses for the site, such as a day care center or health care facility.

There are various other approved uses for the site, including an animal shelter, assisted living center, antique store, arts and crafts studio, a fast food restaurant or a funeral home.

