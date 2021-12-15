Spotsylvania residents voice opposition to Sheetz proposal

Spotsylvania County residents from several neighborhoods don’t want a new Sheetz built at a nearby intersection.
That was the consensus Tuesday night, when 20 people spoke during a public hearing about a proposed Sheetz, with a convenience store and 12 gas pumps, at the intersection of Spotsylvania Parkway, Smith Station Road and Leavells Road.
The property is zoned commercial, but the applicant is seeking a special-use permit because of the underground gas tanks the station would require.
Residents who spoke said the station would be open around the clock, with lights on at night and persistent noise. They also said the station would increase traffic and would eventually lead to crime, with several reading recent reports of robberies in the Fredericksburg area.
The Planning Commission and county staff have recommended approval of the Sheetz, but the Board of Supervisors decided to table the proposal in order to hold a town hall for residents.
Supervisor Chris Yakabouski, who represents the Battlefield District where the store is proposed, said during the meeting that he received “a tidal wave” of emails and messages concerning the proposal and wanted a chance to hear residents’ concerns.
The board voted 5–1, with Supervisor Gary Skinner opposing, to address the proposal again at its Jan. 25 meeting.
The county staff presentation noted that the proposal meets the requirements for a special-use approval, which includes meeting “the intent of the Lee’s Parke rezoning, which included commercial areas to serve the residential uses.”
County Planner Brad Robinson told the board one negative impact of the Sheetz would be increased traffic in the area.
The Silver–Honaker Development Co. plans to build the convenience store. Company representative Steve Jones told the board the property has been zoned commercial for 19 years.
Jones added that Sheetz picks good locations, and said the company has addressed any issues raised by county staff and residents, including safety, health, lighting and noise concerns.
“We feel we’ve done everything that we can to mitigate any concerns that anyone may have,” Jones said.
Supervisor Tim McLaughlin asked if the Estates of Lee’s Parke Homeowners Association was satisfied with requested changes agreed to by the applicant, including a shared-use path and buffers between the station and the neighborhood, the closest to the spot.
Robinson said the HOA was satisfied.
One man, a resident of the Estates of Lee’s Parke, echoed what many others said: The station isn’t needed when numerous options are within a few miles and that there are likely negative impacts to nearby residents’ health and their property values.
“Nobody wants to buy a house next to a gas station,” he said.
Residents also said that they weren’t given proper notice prior to a recent Planning Commission public hearing, but county staff said notification letters had been sent on time.
Another nearby resident also echoed another key point against the proposal when she said a gas station doesn’t fit with the rural setting many of them sought.
If the board approves the station, “you are effectively displacing families who will feel compelled to move,” she said.
She suggested the board consider other approved businesses for the site, such as a day care center or health care facility.
There are various other approved uses for the site, including an animal shelter, assisted living center, antique store, arts and crafts studio, a fast food restaurant or a funeral home.
