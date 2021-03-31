Spotsylvania residents weigh in on proposed budget, taxes

More than 50 people made comments—either in person or in writing—at a public hearing on the proposed Spotsylvania County fiscal year 2022 budget and 2021 tax rates. Most supported higher taxes to close the funding gap in the school system’s budget.
Several speakers, however, told the board some county residents are struggling, especially during the pandemic, and increasing taxes would hurt them. Some of those same speakers criticized the school system for seeking too much money.
School supporters, many of them school employees, noted how the percentage of education spending in the county has dropped in recent years.
In a February presentation to the Board of Supervisors, school officials said local funding for schools accounted for 58.6 percent of the county’s budget in 2011. In 2021, that percentage dropped to 49.9 percent. In the proposed county budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1, school funding accounts for slightly more than 42 percent.
Those who support increased education spending added that work by school staff during the pandemic is a testament to their dedication and one reason the system deserves more funding.
Amy Clark, a Spotswood Elementary School teacher, said the pandemic has led to longer hours for teachers.
“I currently work 35 to 45 hours extra a week, and many weeks it’s more than that,” she said. “I do this because it is what is needed for our kids to succeed. The amount of planning that is required to pivot constantly back and forth from virtual instruction to hybrid is countless hours.”
She added that the county’s teachers “put our kids first, that’s what we do as educators. The idea to even consider cutting our school funding is criminal. The students and families and Spotsy need their schools fully funded, especially at this time.”
Some speakers said the board should be able to fill the $2.1 million school budget gap without raising county tax rates, suggesting state and federal pandemic funds could cover the shortfall.
Other residents said the school system already has enough funding and the supervisors should be wary of raising taxes if they wanted to keep their seats.
Roy Searles Jr. said students have what they need.
“The teachers are fighting for this extra $2 million to go in their pockets,” he said. “Now you want to raise our taxes because the schools aren’t funded. No, that’s not correct. You got $5 million in CARES money to cover the raises—5 percent raises, may I add,” said Searles, referring to federal COVID-19 funds the school system has received.
Searles also criticized Superintendent Scott Baker’s salary and said Supervisor Deborah Frazier, a county middle school principal, should not vote on the budget because she would benefit. A later speaker noted that Supervisor Kevin Marshall also works for the county.
Numerous speakers who support tax increases said the county’s rates are comparatively low, making an increase more palatable. They implored the supervisors to use increased tax revenue to prepare the county for the growth that is coming by focusing not just on education, but also on such things as public safety and the road network.
Supervisors did not respond to speakers or comment on the budget. The board is expected to vote on the budget and tax rates on April 13.
The county’s proposed operating budget stands at $534.3 million, up 4 percent from the current fiscal year. General fund expenditures—$160 million—are up 7.3 percent over fiscal year 2021.
The county is advertising a real estate tax rate of 85 cents per $100 of assessed value, more than 4 cents higher than the current rate of 80.94 cents. The approved advertised rate is slightly higher than the county’s 2019 real estate tax rate of 84.74 cents.
The board can lower the advertised rate, but cannot not increase it without holding an additional public hearing. Some supervisors have made it clear they won’t support raising taxes.
The county’s other advertised tax rates, including the personal property tax rate of $6.55 per $100 of assessed value, are the same as the current budget.
County officials are planning to lower business taxes, a move aimed at helping local companies impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Not all proposed taxes were not part of Tuesday’s public hearing.
Supervisors have proposed increasing the transient occupancy tax from 5 percent to 7 percent and raising the meals tax. A public hearing will be held on those proposals on April 13, the same night the board is expected to adopt the budget.
The board will also consider a proposed new cigarette tax of 30 cents per pack, but a public hearing date has not been set.
