Spotsylvania residents weigh in on proposed budget, taxes

She added that the county’s teachers “put our kids first, that’s what we do as educators. The idea to even consider cutting our school funding is criminal. The students and families and Spotsy need their schools fully funded, especially at this time.”

Some speakers said the board should be able to fill the $2.1 million school budget gap without raising county tax rates, suggesting state and federal pandemic funds could cover the shortfall.

Other residents said the school system already has enough funding and the supervisors should be wary of raising taxes if they wanted to keep their seats.

Roy Searles Jr. said students have what they need.

“The teachers are fighting for this extra $2 million to go in their pockets,” he said. “Now you want to raise our taxes because the schools aren’t funded. No, that’s not correct. You got $5 million in CARES money to cover the raises—5 percent raises, may I add,” said Searles, referring to federal COVID-19 funds the school system has received.

Searles also criticized Superintendent Scott Baker’s salary and said Supervisor Deborah Frazier, a county middle school principal, should not vote on the budget because she would benefit. A later speaker noted that Supervisor Kevin Marshall also works for the county.