Spotsylvania residents will need to buy decals to use landfill, drop-off sites next year

Supervisor Chris Yakabouski was critical of the decal program in general.

He asked the board what problem the county is “trying to fix?”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Other board members said they’ve heard reports from residents that trash is coming in from outside the county, especially from localities, such as Stafford, that charge for landfill use.

“I think we do have a problem,” Supervisor David Ross said. “Our landfill use is going way up.”

The board also held a public hearing last Tuesday on a proposed boundary line adjustment with Orange County. No residents made comments and the board approved the proposed adjustment 7-0.

At one time, the boundary line was consistent, but now Spotsylvania and Orange recognize slightly different lines.

The proposed changes address issues where the boundary line splits properties, meaning some tracts lie in both counties. The proposal will make adjustments to various tracts along the 20-mile border line so the properties are in one county or the other.

The Orange Board of Supervisors held a public hearing on Oct. 13 and supervisors there are scheduled to vote on it Nov. 18.