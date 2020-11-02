Spotsylvania residents will need to buy decals to use landfill, drop-off sites next year

Spotsylvania supervisors learned last week about how the county staff plans to issue trach site decals and some didn’t like it.
Earlier this year, the board approved requiring decals to dump refuse at any of the county’s 12 convenience centers and the Livingston District landfill and convenience center. County staff has been working on the implementation since then.
Anyone who wants to use the trach sites will need to have a decal, attached to the rearview mirror, by Jan. 1. Vehicles without a decal will be turned away.
Decals will cost $3.
The county has ordered decals, which are expected to arrive in mid-November.
The county will mail decal information to residents in upcoming tax bills. Signs also will be posted at each center notifying residents of the decal requirement.
Residents can buy a decal at the Treasurer’s Office or by mailing in an application. The applications can be found on the county website and printed.
The Treasurer’s Office will check county records to ensure those who apply for the decals own property in Spotsylvania.
Supervisor Tim McLaughlin criticized the approach, saying the county is making it too difficult for residents to get the stickers. He also believes the stickers should be free.
Supervisor Chris Yakabouski was critical of the decal program in general.
He asked the board what problem the county is “trying to fix?”
Support Local Journalism
Other board members said they’ve heard reports from residents that trash is coming in from outside the county, especially from localities, such as Stafford, that charge for landfill use.
“I think we do have a problem,” Supervisor David Ross said. “Our landfill use is going way up.”
The board also held a public hearing last Tuesday on a proposed boundary line adjustment with Orange County. No residents made comments and the board approved the proposed adjustment 7-0.
At one time, the boundary line was consistent, but now Spotsylvania and Orange recognize slightly different lines.
The proposed changes address issues where the boundary line splits properties, meaning some tracts lie in both counties. The proposal will make adjustments to various tracts along the 20-mile border line so the properties are in one county or the other.
The Orange Board of Supervisors held a public hearing on Oct. 13 and supervisors there are scheduled to vote on it Nov. 18.
In other business, Deputy County Administrator Mark Cole, who also represents the county in the House of Delegates, gave the board a presentation about potential district changes related to the new census data, which may be delayed because of COVID-19.
The census data is required to be available March 31, but Cole told the board he’s heard that could be delayed to as late as July, something that would likely impact 2021 elections.
He also told the board about the redistricting process. State and federal law, as well as case law, dictate the redistricting guidelines, according to Cole.
Those guidelines require that districts have approximately equal population figures; follow racial and ethnic fairness; and “preserve communities of interest,” defined in the report as neighborhoods or geographically connected groups who “share similar social, cultural, and economic interests.”
Spotsylvania has had seven districts since 1985, according to the report. That year the county’s population stood at 45,000. The current population estimate is 137,000.
If the board wants to change the number of districts in the county, the county ordinance would have to be changed and public hearings would have to be held.
Cole recommended the board establish a redistricting advisory committee, composed of residents and members from various of county departments.
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.