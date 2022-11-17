Spotsylvania restaurant has ABC license suspended, keeps selling booze

Virginia Alcohol and Beverage Control served a court order Monday suspending for 90 days the ABC license for a Spotsylvania County restaurant that spurned the state’s COVID-19 emergency restrictions at the height of the pandemic.

The order has not stopped Gourmeltz from serving alcohol. There were a few people seated at the restaurant bar enjoying drinks early Wednesday afternoon.

Gourmeltz owner Matt Strickland said Wednesday that he has no plans to stop serving alcohol at the restaurant, which he and his wife opened in 2016.

Strickland said he has spent “six figures” in legal expenses battling the state over the COVID restrictions he says were unconstitutional.

“I will not shut down,” he said. “I’ll fight until my last penny.”

The 39-year-old U.S. Army veteran, who fought in Iraq and Afghanistan, added that he also is willing to go to jail. And that can happen if the restaurant continues to serve alcohol while its ABC license is suspended.

The 90-day suspension was ordered after an Oct. 26 finding by Spotsylvania judge Ricardo Riqual, who ruled in favor of the ABC regarding an appeal by Strickland.

A Virginia ABC spokesperson confirmed the suspension in an email Tuesday, adding that it can be reduced to 15 days with a payment of $4,000.

Strickland, who is campaigning for the area’s 27th District Senate seat, said he took COVID seriously when the pandemic hit in early 2020. He closed the restaurant for three months. But as time passed he started having doubts.

Eventually, Strickland deemed the mandates nonsensical and unconstitutional, so he refused to comply with mask, social distancing and other mandates ordered by then-Gov. Ralph Northam. He continued running the restaurant even with his food and alcohol licenses suspended by the state.

In response, the Virginia Department of Health filed a lawsuit against Gourmeltz and sought to shut down the business for its violations.

The efforts to shutter Gourmeltz stalled in March 2021, when judge Riqual denied a temporary injunction that would have forced the immediate closure of the restaurant. The judge didn’t rule on the merits of the case, but said the state had failed to show that it would suffer without the injunction and urged the two sides to move on to a full hearing.

The health department dropped the lawsuit in June 2021.

Strickland also faced Occupational Safety and Health Administration violations, but those, too, were dropped.

The ABC, however, continued to pursue its case against Gourmeltz.

Strickland said he acknowledged in court that he operated his restaurant without a valid ABC license, but he argued that he did that only because ABC “unconstitutionally and illegally took my license away from me.”

In a video posted on his campaign website, Strickland says what the state has done to him “is the definition of a tyrannical state. If they can just come in at any time and rip away your livelihood, rip away your means to provide for your family, rip away your life, liberty and pursuit of happiness, that is a tyrannical government and that is unconstitutional.”

Strickland told The Free Lance–Star that the government aims to break him down so he’ll give up, which he said won’t happen.

He is holding out hope that campaign promises will end the ordeal.

Strickland said he was a big supporter of Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares. He said they told him while campaigning for those positions that, if elected, they would help him deal with the state’s cases against him.

In mid-October, Youngkin appeared at Gourmeltz for a rally in the 7th District campaign for Yesli Vega.

Strickland said he was told to email the administration about his case, which he has done twice. He has not heard from the governor or attorney general regarding his situation.

Strickland also pointed out that it was Miyares who helped close the ABC case in court that led to the license suspension.

“They left me in the dust,” he said.

“Here I am still fighting COVID mandates three years later,” Strickland lamented. “The same government I fought for is trying to lock me up for providing for my family.”