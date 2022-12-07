Spotsylvania restaurant owner pans governor's COVID initiative

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order on Tuesday aimed at eliminating penalties for COVID-19 rule violations imposed by his predecessor.

A local restaurant owner battling the state over penalties for COVID rule violations thinks the executive order is nothing more than damage control designed to take “the heat” off the governor.

The order directs a statewide review of those penalties and calls for “enforcement agencies, boards, and commissions to report all fines, fees, suspensions related to the COVID-19 shutdown violations,” according to a statement from the governor’s office.

“The fact that businesses are still dealing with COVID-19 related penalties and fines is infuriating. Livelihoods are on the line,” Youngkin said in the statement.

Youngkin criticized former Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration for shutting down businesses and schools during the pandemic. He said that damage can’t be undone, but added that “we are taking action going forward to end COVID-era draconian overreach.”

The governor also said in the statement that he will direct agencies to stop further collection and enforcement action in his upcoming budget and work to develop a reimbursement process for businesses and people “who paid unjust COVID-19 fines and fees.”

The statement comes four days after the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority executed a raid, enforced by State Police troopers, at Gourmeltz, a Spotsylvania County restaurant that sold alcohol without a license. It was suspended due to COVID rule violations during the pandemic.

Matt Strickland — the owner of Gourmeltz who also is campaigning for the 27th District State Senate seat — said the governor reneged on pre-election promises to help with his case.

Strickland hasn’t changed his tune regarding the governor.

Strickland panned the executive order on his Facebook page, posting that the order is a “typical kick the can down the road political response. You have proven how ineffective and weak you are as a leader. I won’t let you trick the people into thinking you’re ‘taking action.’”

Strickland also addressed Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares in a Facebook post, asking why someone from his office reached out to him “to tell me you’d help me if I issue a public apology to the officers in my live video?”

The restaurant owner pointed out on Facebook that the attorney general’s office completed his prosecution for the violations.

A Virginia ABC spokesperson said on Wednesday that it’s too early to determine what impact the executive order might have on the case.

Strickland has battled the state since early 2021, claiming the COVID rules were unconstitutional. He refused to comply with mask, social distancing and other mandates ordered by Northam, and continued to operate the restaurant even with his food and alcohol licenses suspended by the state.

The ABC served a court order Nov. 14 that suspended the restaurant’s license for 90 days following a court ruling.

Strickland vowed to continue selling alcohol, which he openly admitted to doing.

Strickland livestreamed part of the Friday raid on his Facebook page. He questioned and criticized the officers carrying out the raid.

The Facebook video resulted in a 30-day livestream suspension for Strickland, because “the post goes against our standards on dangerous individuals and organizations,” according to a Facebook directive Strickland posted.