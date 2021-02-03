Spotsylvania restaurant's license suspended for pandemic violations

Almost two weeks later, health officials returned to the restaurant. Because of the numerous complaints, observations during the Jan. 15 inspection and Strickland’s unwillingness to comply, they suspended his food-service permit, Balmes–John said.

In his video, Strickland again took issue with the matter of customers being allowed at tables, but not at the bar. Balmes–John said in an email to the newspaper that bar patrons are likely to have their masks off for extended periods of time and that while seated, they “may expel contagious respiratory droplets and/or aerosols across an area that is used for food service and preparation.”

If that area was contaminated, it probably wouldn’t be disinfected before the next customer came along, she said. In addition, bartenders are within 6 feet of customers for longer periods of time than staff waiting on tables, Balmes–John added.

In telling customers about his plight, Strickland said the inside of his restaurant—known for his unusual creations with melted cheese—is “going back to America,” a place where people can make their own decisions about where to sit and what to wear on their faces. He also said he hoped those who “believe this pandemic is as real as they say” won’t be mad.

“I’m not saying COVID is not real,” he said. “I acknowledge that it is, but I do think that it’s way overblown.”

